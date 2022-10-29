Judge Jackson Kiser remembered

Over two years have passed since Judge Jackson Kiser died, but on Thursday he was remembered at a Danville courthouse where he served justice and mercy for 39 years.

Judge Kiser “died on Oct. 20, 2020 unexpectedly in the midst of Covid,” said Mark Holland who serves on the board of directors of the Federal Bar Association. “We couldn’t have a memorial service then.”

Holland said Kiser went to Washington and Lee University School of Law, and served as an officer in the U.S. Army JAG Corps and U.S. Army Reserves.

After his military service, Kiser worked as a U.S. Commissioner for the U.S. District Court and an Assistant United States Attorney in the Western District of Virginia before entering private practice in Martinsville.

Over the next 20 years Kiser established himself as a skilled trial lawyer before being named as a judge for the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Virginia.

U.S. Senator “John Warner recommended Kiser to President Reagan, and for the next 39 years he served in this very courtroom,” Holland said.

Pittsylvania County native and Roanoke attorney Phil Anderson said he clerked for Kiser.

“He had an exceptional reputation throughout the state,” said Anderson. “Most people can count on one hand the people who have made a significant impact in their lives and Kiser was that person for me.”

Anderson said, as a person who grew up on a tobacco farm, he never expected to be chosen by Kiser to clerk for him.

“For some reason, he gave me the opportunity and it became one of the most pivotal and critical years of my career,” said Anderson. “In 2013 he had the opportunity to swear in a former clerk, David Carson, as a judge and he got right in David’s face and said, ‘When you put on that robe and walk up to that bench, never forget they are not there for you, but you are there for them.’”

Anderson described Kiser as “brilliant with a commanding knowledge of the law.”

“He could have chosen to use those talents in so many different ways, but he chose to be a public servant,” Anderson said. “He recognized that our system of justice depends upon applying the law consistently and fairly.”

Anderson told the story in which Kiser told a close friend, an attorney who was representing a client in Kiser’s courtroom, that he was not going to be pleased with his ruling.

“What happened to your client was Sunday School wrong, but your client doesn’t have a case,” Anderson said Kiser told his friend. “He loved practicing law."

Anderson also noted that Kiser won the first million dollar verdict in Virginia, but despite his fondness for the law his family was his priority.

“When he would leave on Friday afternoon he would say ‘Well, I think we’ve about used this week up,’” Anderson said. “When you left his courtroom, you knew the system of government had worked like it was supposed to.”

James W. Jim Haskins, a native of Martinsville, worked with Kiser for 15 years and was a named partner in the law firm that they shared.

“He was an outstanding federal judge and had the respect of everybody he ever dealt with,” said Haskins. “He was always a great teacher. He wanted you to learn and understand the importance of what you were doing. He was a phenomenal lawyer.”

Haskins talked about the time in the late 1970s when Henry County Sheriff C.P. Witt “got into a little trouble.”

“It was criminal and Jack represented Witt,” Haskins said. “It was at the old Henry County Courtroom in Martinsville and it was packed. The defense that he put on for Witt is still talked about among the Bar. The sheriff was acquitted.”

As a trial attorney, Haskins said Kiser would represent people who were injured in automobile crashes one time and the insurance company that insured them the next time.

“He was the man that was in the foxhole with whoever he represented,” said Haskins. “With Kiser on your side in a trial, you had somebody on your side that believed in your cause.”

Scott Jones was a term clerk for Kiser and then became his permanent clerk, serving in that position for 10 years until Kiser’s death.

“He was a hard-nosed stickler for the rules, but he was also kind, funny and warm,” Jones said. “He was so knowledgeable about the law that he was called ‘the professor.’”

Jones said it was true that Kiser once cited himself for being late to court and fined himself $50.

“He sought to temper justice with mercy,” Jones said. “Once a defendant told him he had found religion and Kiser said ‘If I believed every defendant that said he found religion after I sent him to prison, I would have saved more souls than Billy Graham.’”

Unlike some who adorn their office walls with accolades and awards and pictures with powerful people, Kiser’s walls were filled with pictures of his family.

“He was a hero to me,” Jones said. “He left a legal and judicial legacy that will last a long time.”

Western District Chief Judge Michael Urbanski said the first time he met Kiser it was “in the winter of ‘81 or ‘83 and I was a wide-eyed law clerk.”

“I was here when Kiser was sworn in,” Urbanski said as he looked around the courtroom where Kiser had presided. “The first time I met him, I remember being so very impressed with this force of the law. If you were sitting at that defense table you were terrified because he was going to come on the bench and you knew he was going to challenge you, but later on you would realize that it was an important question.”

Urbanski said many years later he found himself behind the bench, with his robe on when his cell phone started ringing during the proceedings.

“It was a lesson I learned out of Kiser’s playbook, so I fined myself $50 for contempt of court,” said Urbanski. “You cannot sit on that bench without being reminded of Judge Jackson L. Kiser.”

As ferocious as Kiser could be in the courtroom, he could also be just as gentle with the employees that worked with and for him.

“He was the most patient, kind, co-worker you could ever imagine. No one could be more gracious,” said Urbanski. “Sometimes we get some folks that were sentenced by him. I had one yesterday that was on supervised release. I looked at the transcript from the guilty plea and sentencing. It was so much better than mine.

“That’s his legacy. He was a great lawyer, a great judge and a better person.”