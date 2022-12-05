Judges unimpressed with City at reversion hearing

No decision was made at Monday's hearing on reversion, but the judges presiding offered plenty of comments during the proceeding, and none of them appeared to be in support of the city.

Martinsville vs. Henry County was heard virtually by a special court that began at 1:30 p.m. and lasted just over an hour. The matter at hand: to hear arguments from both sides regarding the City's request for the court to compel both sides to settle their differences through arbitration regarding the City's effort to revert from an independent city to a town within Henry County.

In March, the Supreme Court of Virginia appointed W. Reilly Marchant of the 13th Judicial Circuit (Richmond) as Chief Judge, Frederick A. Rowlett of the 28th Judicial Circuit (the city of Bristol, Smyth and Washington counties) and Rufus A. Banks Jr. of the 1st Judicial Circuit (Chesapeake) to a three-judge panel.

Marchant and Rowlett presided over the hearing on Monday.

Martinsville outside counsel Stephen Piepgrass argued that despite a breakdown in negotiated reversion between the city and the county, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between both parties was still binding, effective and enforceable.

"Martinsville didn't enter into reversion lightly," said Piepgrass. "We've been looking into this since the 1950s. Martinsville has a declining population with services remaining pretty much the same. Reversion is inevitable. There is no other way to increase the tax base, and that's why the experts have all concluded that reversion is necessary to prevent Martinsville from becoming a failed city."

Piepgrass explained to the court how both parties reached an agreement through arbitration resulting in an approved and signed MOU.

"We then worked to put the meat on the bones," Piepgrass said. "A joint resolution was approved and signed."

City Council approved a Voluntary Settlement Agreement (VSA) on Nov. 9, then the Board of Supervisors, on Dec. 14, rejected it.

Rowlett pointed out that there was no disputing that the Henry County Board of Supervisors ultimately rejected agreeing to a cooperative agreement with Martinsville on reversion, and Marchant agreed.

"The problem is you didn't get a majority vote by both bodies," said Marchant. "What is there to arbitrate? What's left? You had certain steps and one was that both affirm this thing, and one of them didn't."

Piepgrass maintained the MOU remained an enforceable contract even with the County backing out.

"I disagree," said Marchant. "It's not effective. The board did not approve it. The Board of Supervisors is not at the table. The thing was voted down. If settlement doesn't happen then the only avenue left is a contested reversion."

Piepgrass said the city was already "on the contested reversion path," but the MOU would provide the framework on how the contested process would play out.

"You're asking us to rule on voluntary and involuntary agreements at the same time," said Rowlett.

"You go under a contested reversion unless there is an agreement," Marchant said. "I don't see any basis for a hybrid. You can't have both."

Rowlett questioned whether the special court had the statutory authority to rule on the matter.

"Any private parties can enter into settlements, but we have guidelines as to how this is to be settled, and you've got to go through these steps," said Marchant. "You can't just say we're all grownups and we can do what we want. I think you're twisting here. This attempts to avoid the requirements. It's just a way to avoid it. You don't give me much to work with on that."

Rowlett added that the City's request cut out a "built-in process for the citizenry to weigh in" on the matter.

"The citizenry gets the right to weigh in," said Rowlett. "They get another crack at it."

Piepgrass suggested that the Virginia Arbitration Act provides that the MOU between City and County "survives" and must be followed.

"You've got these arbitration provisions that you want to bootstrap, and I understand what you're doing," Rowlett said. "You're asking if not one, then give us the other."

Marchant reached a point in the discussion where it became obvious he found no merit in the city's argument.

"Why do you need us for this?" asked Marchant. "This is contested; there is no settlement. It seems moot. Henry County is not on board with it. The Board of Supervisors can vote as they see fit. You can't seem to accept that you don't control the Board of Supervisors. You don't want to accept that you are stalemated by the Board of Supervisors that you have no control over."

The meeting began with instructions that the City would be given 30 minutes to make it argument, the County would have 30 minutes to respond and the City would then be allowed 10 minutes to rebut the County's response. Instead, the City's time became a debate between Piepgrass and the judges and extended beyond the allowed 30 minutes.

When the County was given its turn, outside counsel Jeremy Carroll spoke for just a few minutes.

"In the absence of a binding contract, there is no binding arbitration," said Carroll. "We request that the court overrule this."

Rowlett said the statutory language regarding the city's request was precise.

Said Rowlett: "There is no legal authority for this."

Judge Banks did not attend the virtual hearing on Monday, and Marchant said he would be provided a full transcript of the proceeding and then the special court would rule on the matter.

Said Marchant: "We'll get back to you as soon as we can."