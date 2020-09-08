July unemployment worsens in Martinsville, mostly unchanged in Henry and Patrick

Martinsville’s unemployment rate continues to rise, but the rates in Henry and Patrick counties remain relatively unchanged for the month of July.
The unemployment figures released by the Virginia Employment Commission show that Martinsville’s rate rose to 14.5%, up from 13.5% in June and 4.5% a year ago, and is now the fourth-highest statewide, which is a slight improvement.
Unemployment rates higher than Martinsville belong to Hopewell with 14.7%, Emporia at 15.1% and Petersburg, which reported 19.1%.
Henry County is 26th and Patrick County 85th among the 134 cities and counties in Virginia.
Henry County is at 9.3%, unchanged from June, but up from 3.5% a year ago.
Patrick County improved slightly from 7.8% in June to 7.7% in July but was up from 3.7% last year.
The Martinsville Micropolitan area, which combines the city and Henry County, saw that combined unemployment increased slightly, from 10.2% to 10.3%, up from 3.7% a year ago.
The labor force in Martinsville rose through the period from 5,015 to 5,131 but remains below the 5,292 recorded last year. Martinsville had 868 unemployed in July.
In Henry County the labor force is trending upward with a current workforce of 24,558, up from 24,150 in June and 23,846 last year. There are 2,282 unemployed.
For Patrick County, a spike in July put the labor force at 7,349, up from 7,197 in June and even better than last year (7,192). There are 509 unemployed.
Statewide the unemployment rate stands at 8%, down from 8.2% in June and up from 3.7% a year ago, seasonally adjusted unemployment fell 0.1 percentage points to 8%, which is 5.3 percentage points above the rate from a year ago.
Nationally new filings dropped from 11.2% to 10.5% but up from 4% last year.
According to household survey data in July, the labor force statewide expanded by 7,974, or 0.2%, to 4,322,234, as the number of unemployed residents fell by 5,489. The number of employed residents increased by 13,463, to 3,978,099.
Private-sector employment increased by 18,300 jobs, to 3,102,500, and public-sector payrolls decreased by 9,000 jobs, to 672,500.
From June 2020 to July 2020, seasonally adjusted employment increased in five major industry divisions and decreased in six. The largest job gains during July occurred in leisure and hospitality, with an increase of 23,800 jobs to 317,800, followed by trade and transportation, which increased 3,900 jobs, to 632,500.
Other employment gains included miscellaneous services, (+3,800 jobs), education and health services (+2,900 jobs) and construction (+1,100 jobs). The largest job loss occurred in government employment, with a gain in federal government (+1,800 jobs) and losses in state (-1,000) and local (-9,800).
Other employment losses included manufacturing (-6,700 jobs), to 228,000, professional and business services (-6,400), finance (-2,500), information (-1,500) and mining (-100 jobs).
