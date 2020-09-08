July unemployment worsens in Martinsville, mostly unchanged in Henry and Patrick

Martinsville’s unemployment rate continues to rise, but the rates in Henry and Patrick counties remain relatively unchanged for the month of July.

The unemployment figures released by the Virginia Employment Commission show that Martinsville’s rate rose to 14.5%, up from 13.5% in June and 4.5% a year ago, and is now the fourth-highest statewide, which is a slight improvement.

Unemployment rates higher than Martinsville belong to Hopewell with 14.7%, Emporia at 15.1% and Petersburg, which reported 19.1%.

Henry County is 26th and Patrick County 85th among the 134 cities and counties in Virginia.

Henry County is at 9.3%, unchanged from June, but up from 3.5% a year ago.

Patrick County improved slightly from 7.8% in June to 7.7% in July but was up from 3.7% last year.

The Martinsville Micropolitan area, which combines the city and Henry County, saw that combined unemployment increased slightly, from 10.2% to 10.3%, up from 3.7% a year ago.

The labor force in Martinsville rose through the period from 5,015 to 5,131 but remains below the 5,292 recorded last year. Martinsville had 868 unemployed in July.