June is good news on the COVID-19 front -- except for vaccination rates

“Along with our partners, we have made the process of getting vaccinated very easy, and this has helped also,” Bell said. “I’m referring to extended pharmacy hours, open clinics at our health departments, and the mobile clinics that have taken place throughout the district.”

“That being said, we know some people are hesitating to get the COVID vaccine because of false information they have received — in particular that the vaccine causes infertility, alters DNA or that it is untested.

“The health department, hospitals and pharmacies are here to help, not harm, and much scientific evidence suggests none of these fears are true.”

The month ended on kind of a down note, with six new cases in the district, the second-largest single-day total of the month and the most since June 5, when there were six. There were 11 on June 4 and six on June 3.

Four of those new cases were in Patrick County, which has by far the lowest vaccination rate in the district and one of the lowest in the state.

Only 34.2% of Patrick County residents – 40.9% of adults – have had even one shot, and barely 3 in 10 are fully vaccinated (37% of adults).