June is good news on the COVID-19 front -- except for vaccination rates

If you want good news about COVID-19, the final data for June in the West Piedmont Health District should put a little smile on your unmasked face.
There were only 91 new cases – about three per day – of the disease recorded as of 5 p.m. Wednesday by the Virginia Department of Health. You have to go back to April 2020 to find a month that didn’t have triple digits in new cases.
Even better, the virus took only five lives – three in Franklin County and two in Martinsville – and for the first time since the first cases were reported in March last year, no life was lost in Henry County.
Hospitalizations also moderated (23), positive tests fell to 1.2%, and vaccinations rose to more than 106,000 doses distributed, even if more slowly than health officials prefer. There are no ongoing outbreaks in the district.
“It has been very gratifying to watch the number of COVID infections and deaths decrease over the past 6 weeks,” WPHD spokesperson Nancy Bell wrote in an email to the Bulletin. “We attribute this to the cooperation of people in getting vaccinated — not only for themselves, but for the greater good.”
The vaccination rates did improve as noted, but they continue to lag the state’s average, the goal for herd immunity and to a level sufficient to build a wall against the attack of more aggressive variants – including the powerful Delta variant – that now are the cause for the greatest fears about the virus around the world.
There are 59% of Virginians who have received one shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and 50.8% have received a second shot of those or one shot of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. Among those 18 and older, the rates are much more glowing: 71.2% first shots and 61.8% fully vaccinated.
But the West Piedmont Health District’s performance trail significantly. Martinsville admirably has seen 55.2% of adults fully vaccinated, but overall the district has seen 41.1% of the population get one shot and 35.8% fully vaccinated. Even among adults the gap is very large.
There are 49,077 residents fully vaccinated, but doses are going into arms at a very slow rate. The average for June was 293, a decline of 35% from the 450 a day of May. The drop is nearly 80% from March’s peaks.
Now with the vaccine available to anyone 12 and older, officials are selling vaccination as the best way to fight off the dangerous variants and stay away from a new surge that is being seen globally and a potential return to restrictions.
As of last Friday variants had accounted for 46 cases and one death in the district. Sovah Health officials also have said that, although their patient counts are much lower, the cases are more severe. The variants have caused 14 hospitalizations in the district. Delta so far has not been attributed to any of those. Those numbers will update Friday.
“Along with our partners, we have made the process of getting vaccinated very easy, and this has helped also,” Bell said. “I’m referring to extended pharmacy hours, open clinics at our health departments, and the mobile clinics that have taken place throughout the district.”
“That being said, we know some people are hesitating to get the COVID vaccine because of false information they have received — in particular that the vaccine causes infertility, alters DNA or that it is untested.
“The health department, hospitals and pharmacies are here to help, not harm, and much scientific evidence suggests none of these fears are true.”
The month ended on kind of a down note, with six new cases in the district, the second-largest single-day total of the month and the most since June 5, when there were six. There were 11 on June 4 and six on June 3.
Four of those new cases were in Patrick County, which has by far the lowest vaccination rate in the district and one of the lowest in the state.
Only 34.2% of Patrick County residents – 40.9% of adults – have had even one shot, and barely 3 in 10 are fully vaccinated (37% of adults).
“A person who is unsure about the vaccine can educate themselves by visiting the CDC and VDH websites or by seeking advice from a physician,” Bell said. “Or ask a friend or family member who has had the vaccine.
“Especially as new and potentially more serious variants come our way, this is important. None of us wants to return to a time when the names of our family and friends occupy the obituaries.”
