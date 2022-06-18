Juneteenth celebration

On June 19, 1865, enslaved people in Galveston, Texas received news that they were free.

Two years had passed since the famous Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln and one year had elapsed since the Senate officially abolished slavery when it passed the 13th Amendment on April 18, 1864.

On Saturday afternoon, people gathered at the Farmers Market in uptown Martinsville, 65 West Main Street, to celebrate Juneteenth in recognition of that day in Texas.

A breeze was in the air and cooler temperatures prevailed from storms and rain that passed through the area Friday afternoon.

Saturday's event was sponsored the Fayette Area Historical Initiative (FAHI), Martinsville Chamber of Commerce and SOVAH Health of Martinsville.

President Joe Biden signed the legislation that made Juneteenth a federal holiday in June 2021 making it the first new federal holiday since 1983 when Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created.

