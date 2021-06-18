 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Juneteenth holiday closings
0 comments
editor's pick
JUNETEENTH HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

Juneteenth holiday closings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In observance of Juneteenth, the new state holiday, state and local government offices will be closed today.

The post office, federal offices and banks remain open.

The Martinsville Municipal Building and its administrative and constitutional offices will be closed, but employees in essential operational positions (police, fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedules.

There will be no bulk or brush pick-up in the city today.

The Henry Martinsville Health Department will be closed until 8 a.m. Monday.

The Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services will be closed until 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday. Visitors are able to register on the iPad at the door to request assistance.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Shortage of hospitality workers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert