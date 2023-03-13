If someone calls you and tries to get you to pay them over the phone to avoid having to go to jail because you missed jury duty, the Henry County and Martinsville sheriff's offices say, it's a scam.

Deputies will not contact citizens and demand payment or personal information by phone or email and court officials and law enforcement officers will never ask for a credit card or debit card number, wire transfers, or bank routing number over the phone, a release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office stated.

Scammers are posing as deputies with threats to arrest the victim if a fine is not paid for supposedly not appearing for jury duty or serving on a grand jury. The scammer also says the victim can avoid being arrested by paying a fine, the release states.

The scammer may appear convincing by using the real name and location of the courthouse, court phone numbers and case and badge numbers. The scammers may include information such as a potential victim's maiden name, work address, home address and date of birth. In some cases, the scammer may even spoof the phone number from the sheriff's office, the release stated.

"They are calling city residents too," said Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper. "We've contacted the State Police and given them all the numbers they [scammers] are calling from, but the numbers really just go nowhere, so we're trying to notify everyone so people can be aware."

A grand jury summons in Henry County is always served personally with the paperwork delivered to the residence of the potential juror by the Sheriff's Office. If there is a warrant for your arrest, deputies will show up at your house, they will not call you on the phone or contact you by email and court officials and law enforcement officers will never ask for credit card or debit card numbers, wire transfers, or bank routing numbers over the phone, the release stated.

Anyone who has been victimized by a scam or has information on suspected scammers is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463. The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.