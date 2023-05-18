Martinsville Circuit Court Judge G. Carter Greer has been asked to set aside more than $300 million in confessed judgments and to grant a trial on the matter.

On May 12, companies owned by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice responded to Martinsville-based Carter Bank's demands for $302 million by asking Greer to set a trial date when arguments can be heard.

Justice, his wife, Cathy, and their son, Jay, are named by Carter Bank as owners of 11 companies owing millions that came due on April 15. Those named companies include the Greenbrier Hotel and its various subsidiaries and Justice Low Seam Mining with operations in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama.

In addition to the loan's principal, Carter Bank is also asking for interest and attorney's fees in the millions. In response, Justice's attorney, Aaron B. Houchens, claims the confessed judgments filed by Carter Bank are nothing more than a scheme to violate a 1956 law that redefined the definition of a bank holding company.

Houchens also stated in his request to Greer for a trial that Carter Bank had breached its contract with Justice and interfered with his relationships with other lenders.

The confessions of judgement filed by Carter Bank is allowed in Virginia but, Houchens says, there are limitations on how they can be used and include strong protections afforded to the loan recipient.

“Virginia recognizes the due process and equity concerns implicated by confessions of judgment by requiring courts to set aside a confessed judgment where a defendant asserts an adequate defense or setoff in an action at law,” wrote Houchens. “Defendants hereby assert defenses that are more than adequate to defeat any action at law by plaintiff."

Greer essentially issued a gag order against Jay Justice at Carter Bank's request after the governor's son issued an April 21 press release accusing Carter Bank of predatory behavior.

Greer granted the gag order against Jay Justice on May 1.

Houchens maintained to Greer that his client has secured funds to pay Carter Bank $250 million immediately and retire the remainder of the money owed within months, but the bank has repeatedly blocked those efforts, while adding interest to the money owed.

This "is nothing more than an illegal attempt to stop us from working with other lenders. It is unimaginable that a bank would deny a customer the ability to pay off a loan," Houchens wrote.

Meanwhile, another bank, Citizens Bank of West Virginia, on March 21 filed a motion in Randolph County Circuit Court in West Virginia to have Gov. Justice's wages garnished in an attempt to settle an $850,000 judgment in a civil lawsuit.

According to records on file in the Randolph Circuit Court Clerk's Office, the bank won the judgment in October and as of March 14 had accumulated nearly $14,000 in unpaid interest.

Justice, who was once listed by Forbes' Magazine as worth $1.7 billion, was reportedly worth $513 million at the time of the judgment, with $150,000 in annual wages as governor of West Virginia.

The businesses of the Justice family have, since 2021, incurred millions of dollars in government penalties over its coal operations, and debts related to taxes and contributions to employee benefit plans.

Justice announced on April 27 that he is running for Democrat Joe Manchin's U.S. Senate seat in 2024. Justice made the announcement at his luxury Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, on his 72nd birthday.