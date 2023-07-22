The Charles B. Keesee Educational Fund awarded 613 educational grants to students attending seminaries or divinity schools associated with the Southern Baptist Convention or the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship.

The grants went to student planning to attend Baptist House of Studies at Duke University, Campbell University Divinity School, Gardner-Webb University School of Divinity, Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, Rawlings School of Divinity at Liberty University, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and The College at Southeastern for the 2023-24 academic year.

Of the $3,069,576 in funds awarded, local recipients include: Mark A. Everhart and Caleb R. Gorden to attend Rawlings School of Divinity at Liberty University, Kaleb W. Shively to attend Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and Corey D. Young to attend the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

The Keesee Fund was founded in 1941 through the wills of Mr. and Mrs. Charles B. Keesee to provide grants to students who are citizens of the United States and are residents of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee or West Virginia.

Grant recipients must attend one of the seminaries or divinity schools associated with the Southern Baptist Convention or the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and eligible students must be preparing to enter the Baptist ministry or religious work in the Baptist denomination.

The Keesee Fund also allocated $307,500 in scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year to universities and military academies associated with the Baptist General Association of Virginia.