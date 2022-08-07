Keller helps Harvest help the community

Kate Keller has been the president of The Harvest Foundation for two years now, and through the struggles of the pandemic, has emerged with new ideas for the foundation to serve in the Martinsville and Henry County area.

Keller and her husband, Craig Keller, have two children: Allie Keller, a junior at Ohio State University, and Charlie Keller, a senior at Northern Guilford High school in North Carolina. The family live in Summerfield, N.C.

Kate Keller is from Cincinnati, Ohio. Before coming to The Harvest Foundation, she had worked in health philanthropy and worked for an organization that has a similar past as The Harvest Foundation.

She said she was connected to the job at Harvest through a recruiter, had several conversations with the board and “found a real connection between what my values are and the values of the board and this organization … It was just a great fit.”

The Harvest Foundation works with its community partners to “overall improve the quality of life for everyone who lives and works here,” Keller said. Some of their community partners include city and county school systems and governments, economic development organizations, area health care providers and smaller organizations in the area that are interested.

Harvest does this in a variety of ways, but the three main areas that they focus on, Keller said, are helping area youth thrive, creating community and building a strong, resilient and diverse economy.

“I think a lot has changed over the past two years here at Harvest,” Keller said. “Obviously COVID has a significant role in how we work … Internally we’ve become a much more flexible organization” because of the state of the world from the pandemic requiring them to be available to the community in different ways.

She added that two years ago The Harvest Foundation started what she called an “equity journey” where they began “diving down and understanding the disparities of our community” and the inequities that exist within local systems. From that, she said, Harvest is working to become a more equitable organization.

“I think that is showing up not only within the staff and how we think about our investments in the community, but also how we make ourselves much more available to the community,” Keller said. She added that they have made themselves available to community partners who may not “have thought they could have access” to Harvest resources.

“Harvest brings hope to the community,” Keller said. “I think our focus on bringing hope and rebuilding and taking this community into its future is our greatest strength. We have a lot of community partners who are doing really great work and who are working really hard at it every single day.”

Harvest’s overall strategic plan has lots of components to it, Keller said, but they all build up to the concept of “bringing hope back to the community” in varying different forms.

Over the past 10 years, Harvest has seen a lot of growth in the community with job opportunities, wages going up and just general growth in the area, she said. One of their goals now is to find ways to “connect people who don’t feel like there is a future for themselves to those opportunities” and then “connect people to each other to help each other, build each other up and build a stronger community.”

“I think COVID had a real strong impact on creating isolation, so getting people back into connection with other people is webbed throughout or strategic plan,” she said. “Once people have hope, they take action.”

To achieve this goal, Harvest is in the process of building and rebuilding non-profit networks to connect individuals with each other and those opportunities. A summit is being planned for the fall for area residents, and Harvest is actively looking for even more ways to provide that connectivity to the community, she said.