More than 80 people attended the candlelight vigil honoring Clabrone Kent Jr. on Wednesday evening after his passing on Saturday.

Kent, 37, was born in Eden, North Carolina, on Sept. 7 in 1985 to Clabrone Kent Sr. and Bessie Hairston Kent. He was a graduate of the Martinsville High School Class of 2005 and a supervisor at Faneuil out of the Martinsville Clocktower for eight years.

At the vigil on Wednesday, people trickled in at around 7 p.m. at the Clocktower on Franklin Street to honor and remember the life of Kent. Candles were passed out and three ministers spoke and prayed over Kent and the friends and family present at the vigil.

“I lift up this group of people that are here today,” Jessica Butler of Greater Love Ministries in Martinsville said. “Surely there is a brokenness that has taken place with the loss of his life. I pray God that you will just heal a wound that only you can heal.”

“We know that they will never be the same but we pray that your hand will rest on this company, rest on this family, rest on this community,” Shasta Heflin of the Galilean House of Worship said. “We pray God for unity in Martinsville and Henry County like never before … That we’re able to come together as one as a unit to love each other.”

“Father, we thank you for this moment, we thank you for all of the people who have gathered here tonight. We thank you for this young man’s life,” Tremayne King of Greater Love Ministries in Martinsville said. “We thank you for his mother, for all his family and all these friends that have gathered here tonight.”

After the speakers, lighters were passed around to light candles while a song was sung. The floor was opened up to the family to speak, and both his mother and father spoke.

“As his father, I’d like to say thank you,” Kent Sr. said. “We know that he knows he was loved and blessed and I’m glad to see he could touch each and every one of you that you would want to be out here today.”

“On behalf of the Kent and Hairston family, we’d like to say thank y’all, thank y’all, thank y’all,” he added.

Kent’s coworkers from Faneuil then spoke.

“Clay was awesome. I couldn’t have asked for a better coworker-slash-friend. I actually went to high school with him, graduated same class … Clay always took care of us … If you needed somebody, he got you and I miss his stories,” one coworker said.

Another coworker said he would miss the way Kent greeted people with a cheerful “Hey, friend,” and seeing him on Tuesday mornings to talk about wrestling.

A third coworker said that Kent was always either laughing himself or making someone else laugh, and that is what she misses the most.

Another man said that “he always made me look at the world like it has problems but were in it and we can make some of those problems go away as long as we stay strong … He was always strong. There’s never been a weak moment that I’ve seen him down where he couldn’t bounce back up.”

A memorial service will be held at 11 this morning at the C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home. The burial will be private.

To view live streaming of the funeral service, go to Hairston Funeral Home live on Facebook.