So-called inappropriate reading materials are causing a stir in Patrick County — but all but one of the books in question are not even found in its school libraries.

The reading materials and curriculum in question were brought up by Patrick County Board of Supervisors Peters Creek Representative Denise Stirewalt at the April Patrick County School board meeting.

Stirewalt said multiple parents had come to her with concerns about reading materials they said their children were being exposed to in school.

One instance involved a third-grade student who was having nightmares as a result of a story he had read in class. The story was a single Student Reader, Unit 6, titled “Gods, Giants, and Dwarves.” It tells Norse mythology stories.

When Stirewalt talked with her district’s, Peters Creek, school board representative, Ryan Lawson, about the issue, the story was then removed from the curriculum in that third-grade class, she said.

“I appreciate that very much. I know it’s not easy to do and it’s hard for you guys to have your hands on every single thing,” Stirewalt said on the removal.

PCPS Superintendent Jason Wood told the Bulletin that the unit was used not for teaching about its content but rather to teach reading skills. It had been selected from the Virginia Department of Education’s (VDOE) Standards of Learning (SOL) by the school system, he said.

After the complaint, Wood said, the unit was removed from the curriculum. Since the lessons taught to students from that story, such as conflict resolution and identifying conflicts, are covered in Units 1, 2 and 8 anyway, the story will not be replaced, just omitted from next year’s teachings by being removed the unit 6 student reader.

Each unit is a separate reader and this specific unit will just not be used.

He added that teachers were not delving deeper into themes that could be construed as dark, but rather just simply using the stories to teach the SOL standards.

“We’re not not teaching the standards,” Wood said. Those lessons can be taught using other units in the same student reader.

Wood said this was the first year implementing that curriculum, directly from the VDOE’s SOL. Many teachers did not even use that unit for lessons because it was the shortest unit but had long assessments, he added.

Stirewalt suggested at the April meeting that the committee over curriculum have parents and retired teachers added to it or that the board apply for charter school status so that it would still receive funding but have more control over curriculum.

Wood said over the phone that the curriculum committee already in place is made up of administrators, teachers and instructional coaches and the curriculum adopted into the school system is to teach students to read with “the science of reading,” a new Virginia Literacy Act requirement.

Stirewalt in the meeting expressed further concern with topics she described as explicit in books that are available in libraries and read to students in classrooms.

However, the books she addressed with the Patrick County school board are not in Patrick County but rather in libraries in Florida — but that was not mentioned in the meeting, Wood said over the phone.

After the meeting Stirewalt told the Bulletin by email that she has a list of books she “will be inquiring about,” but one that concerned her was “It’s Perfectly Normal” by Robie E. Harris because of its references to sex organs and illustrations that “may violate obscenity laws,” on pages 22 and 25 of the book.

Wood said that since she talked about that book and others, without specifying that they are not in Patrick County, some people misunderstood her concerns to be about local school libraries.

“That is not happening in Patrick County Public Schools,” he said.

The teachers and most of the parents who expressed concern have asked Stirewalt to keep their identities confidential, Stirewalt said. One parent who had agreed to talk with the Bulletin and provided contact information had not responded by Monday at 5 p.m., and another did talk with the Bulletin but only to give complaints in general without addressing the topic specifically.

Stirewalt also said at the meeting that she had heard about a social media post that she found concerning. The post showed a picture of young students with black things, later found to be donuts, hanging above them. She read from the post, “Our pre-k students ended Red Ribbon Week by chasing the Grinch’s dark heart to eat it.”

“Immediately I was in shock,” Stirewalt said. “Someone else had actually posted and asked for clarification on that because they thought the image was disturbing.”

“That was handled. The post was immediately taken down … but I shared that post because sometimes in this county you have to shock parents into getting involved in their children’s school,” Stirewalt said at the meeting. “I am of the belief … parents should teach certain things; schools should teach certain things.”

“I think this board is willing to work together to figure out ways to keep this stuff out of our schools. Our children are so impressionable,” Stirewalt said.

The board addressed the social media post in the March school board meeting, but no one showed up to speak in public comment on the matter.

“The situation that occurred was not a planned activity. It was a fun reward during the celebration of Read Across America Week,” PCPS Superintendent Jason Wood said at the March board meeting.

Wood said by phone Friday that the caption of the post was “in poor taste,” had been addressed and at no time was the concept of eating the Grinch’s dark heart mentioned to the pre-k students in the classroom; it was only mentioned on the Facebook post.

A staff member had brought in donuts that were “presented in a distasteful manner” which was addressed by the board, Wood said, in the March meeting.

“We want to apologize for that but do encourage families instead of sharing that on social media, feel comfortable to call us so we can address that,” Wood added.

“I feel certain that better judgement will be used in the future,” Wood said.

In other matters at the April PCPS board meeting:

Vicki Bennet spoke to the board saying that rules outlined in the school handbooks need to be better enforced.

PCPS Superintendent Jason Wood said the 2023 Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) Spring Networking Forum is at 5 p.m. on May 4 at the Henry County Public Schools Career Academy and asked board members to register if planning to attend.

Wood said the VSBA Hot Topic School Law Conference will be on June 2 and the VSBA Conference on Education will be on July 13.

The board approved the personnel report. Appointments were: Mary Richardson as administrative assistant at Meadows of Dan Elementary School (MODE). Resignations were: Kimberly Stewart as teacher at Patrick Springs Primary School (PSPS), Michaela Easter as teacher at MODE, Andrea Guerra as teacher assistant at PSPS, Jennifer Thompson as SPED teacher at Stuart Elementary School (SES), Caleb Dollyhite as teacher at MODE, Brittany Minter as SPED teacher assistant at PCHS and Graciela Cisneros as teacher assistant as SES. Retirements were: Debra Nolen as media specialist and Elizabeth Oldfield-Hall as SPED teacher at Blue Ridge Elementary School (BRES). Transfers were: Reva Pierce as substitute driver to driver.

Wood gave the superintendent’s report highlighting the spring plant sale at PCHS, positive comments on PCPS students, preliminary writing score increasing and a 100% passing rate on CTE testing.

The board approved the consent agenda containing the minutes from the April meeting, regular invoices, financial report, capital improvement list and field trips.

Wood spoke to the board about what the Carl Perkins CTE grand funds will be spent on next year. He said they will go towards professional development, additional competitions and opportunities, technology, software and equipment. The board approved the plan for the funds.

The board approved policy updates to conform the language to the VSBA regulations.

The board approved the PCHS handbook updating language and behavioral code.

The board approved the Annual Special Education Plan, requesting to apply for $611,134 for kindergarten through twelfth grade and $14,990 for early childhood education for FY23-24.

Wood gave a reminder of dates:

May 12: Immunization clinic from 1-1:30 p.m.

May 19: Last day of classes

May 19: Graduation