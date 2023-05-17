Kitchen Dwellers will kick off its Rooster Walk debut with a May 25 night performance on the Pine Grove Stage.

The band, based out of Montana, began in 2010 when band members Shawn Swain and Torrin Daniels met in class at Montana State University. They later met the rest of the band members there as well.

“Those guys met in class and talked about playing music together and soon after that the band was formed,” Kitchen Dwellers Acoustic Guitar player Max Davies said. The quartet is made up of Swain on mandolin, Daniels on banjo, Joe Funk on upright bass and, on acoustic guitar, Davies, who joined in 2014 as the last permanent addition.

The name for the band originated, Davies said, “just from playing and practicing in the kitchen of the house where they were living at the time.”

The band started by playing open mic sessions and gigs around town in Bozeman, Montana, and a couple years later started to branch out to places like Colorado for shows. The band, acoustic by nature, plays bluegrass music with twists of folk, rock and psychedelic hues, Davies said.

“It’s definitely a lot of different genres,” he said. “In today’s day and age anything gets mixed together and can be unique and cool … We have a tendency to be drawn to folk music and storytelling … Cowboy music is strongly represented in what we play, but we draw from so many other influences.”

That ranges from bass heavy electronic music to rock and roll and even to psychedelic based off of all the band members' music tastes growing up. “That’s kind of where all that is derived from, just everyone’s own personal music preferences,” Davies said.

“It’s a good mix of everything, and we're not dead set on anything,” he added. “We’re always open to trying new things and being exposed to new stuff.”

The band’s first album, "Ghost in the Bottle" (2017), was made up of songs the band had been playing for a long time on the road. The second album, "Muir Maid" (2019), leaned more into their bluegrass roots and their most recent album, "Wise River" (2022), has a wider range of instruments and styles of music.

“The theme is that we’ve always tried to do something new,” Davies said.

“All of our influences are where we grew up, music that our parents played, the music that we in our early years and then nowadays it’s so easy to be exposed to stuff … influences are literally endless,” Davies said.

He added that whatever state they are playing in while on the road also inspires and influence the band.

“Everyone writes music and lyrics and we all get together and somebody shares their idea,” Davies added. “And then it gets what we call the band treatment” where, for example, a song may have originally been written more folk but will get performed more as a rock and roll song.

Davies said the main goal when they write and perform songs is for listeners to “have a really fun, good time and … just to enjoy their time.”

“We have some songs about perseverance and about when times get tough and just pushing through,” he said. “In the last however many years there’s been a lot of ups and downs within the country and within the world, and I think just to have a positive message in your music is something that we touch on.”

“A lot of it is expression and storytelling and the love of songs, but one of the things I like about some of our song is the positive message that were trying to just put out there in the world,” he added.

He said his favorite song to perform is "'Ghost in the Bottle' ... when we absolutely nail it."

He said the band has been hearing about Rooster Walk for years and can't wait for their time to perform, though he's most excited to see some of the other performances as well.

Anyone who hears them perform can expect "high-energy, danceable sounds from a banjo that they've probably never heard before," Davies said.

The festival will be from May 25-28 at Pop’s Farm, 675 Hobson Road in Axton. Tickets and additional information are available at roosterwalk.com.

The Kitchen Dwellers will play from 10 p.m. to midnight on May 25. Other entertainment on May 25 is: an open public jam from 2-4:30 p.m., TC Carter Band from 5-6:30 p.m., Erin & The Wildfire from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and from 9-10 p.m. and The Stews from 7:30-9 p.m.