Kitchen fire destroys Collinsville home

No one was injured, but a house on Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville was mostly destroyed by fire Thursday night.
Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Tyler Beam told the Bulletin on Friday that the fire appeared to be due to cooking and started in the kitchen.
Smoke was showing from the house, at 5605 Daniels Creek Road, when the first responders arrived.
Multiple agencies responded to the blaze at about 6:20 p.m. and quickly brought the fire under control.
Henry County Geographic Information System lists the house's owner as Darrell Henderson of Martinsville and its assessed value as $72,700.
Beam estimated the damage to be between $60,000 and $70,000, describing the house as "mostly destroyed."
