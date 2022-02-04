 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kitchen fire destroys Collinsville home

  • 0

No one was injured, but a house on Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville was mostly destroyed by fire Thursday night.

Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Tyler Beam told the Bulletin on Friday that the fire appeared to be due to cooking and started in the kitchen.

Smoke was showing from the house, at 5605 Daniels Creek Road, when the first responders arrived.

Multiple agencies responded to the blaze at about 6:20 p.m. and quickly brought the fire under control.

Henry County Geographic Information System lists the house's owner as Darrell Henderson of Martinsville and its assessed value as $72,700.

Beam estimated the damage to be between $60,000 and $70,000, describing the house as "mostly destroyed."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New details emerge in abduction and forced sex case

New details emerge in abduction and forced sex case

"She stated Cox brought her to his residence in Fieldale, where he forced her to perform oral sex on him and two other men," Monroe wrote. "She was later taken to another residence at 362 Sleeping Hills Farm Road by Cox to 'take care of his boy' sexually, where she was left with Bobby Helms Sr."

Henry County Grand Jury hands down 150 indictments

Henry County Grand Jury hands down 150 indictments

There were a total of 150 indictments issued by a Henry County Grand Jury on Tuesday: 91 regular indictments an 59 direct indictments.

 An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury's determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.

Local lobbying effort underway regarding reversion bills

Local lobbying effort underway regarding reversion bills

While one bill has made its way out of committee and awaits a vote on the House floor, and another bill awaits its first hearing in a Senate committee, there is a lobbying effort underway in Henry County to persuade delegates and senators to support putting the matter of reversion in Martinsville from a city to a town to a vote by city voters.

Watch Now: Related Video

World's first robotic cocktail maker installed at Singapore airport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert