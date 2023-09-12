Holly Kozelsky has been named the new executive director of the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society, effective Oct. 1.

Kozelsky, a former editor of the Martinsville Bulletin, will oversee the operations of the nonprofit organization formed to promote an interest in the history of the Martinsville and Henry County area.

The Historical Society is located in the old courthouse building in uptown Martinsville, where ground was broken behind it in April for what will be a new $2.8 million expansion, scheduled to be open in mid-2024.

"I have had the rare fortune in life that I have loved every minute of my job," said Kozelsky in a release. "That sets the standard pretty high for a career change, and so I wouldn't want anything less than a fulfilling and exciting role in the community. Being the director of the MHC Heritage Center & Museum is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see a museum through a significant expansion such as what the Historical Society is doing now."

Kozelsky, who holds a bachelor's degree in education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, worked at the Martinsville Bulletin for 18 years as copy editor, reporter, Accent editor and, for the past two years, as editor.

"Kozelsky's appointment comes at a pivotal time for our Historical Society with the museum annex expected to be completed by next summer. She is the right candidate at the right time," said Historical Society President John Phillips in the release. "With this announcement, I must commend the current and previous boards of directors and volunteers who have completed the work of the Historical Society over the past 27 years with intermittent part-time help. Roles and responsibilities may change, but the Board's love for and commitment to our work will endure."

Dr. Mervyn King's personal collections will be housed in the new facility now under construction. He told the Bulletin in April that even with 5,000 square feet on two floors, there was not enough room to display all he had collected over the past 50 or 60 years.

The new addition "will house Dr. Mervyn King's nationally recognized collections, including tools, Marklin toys, antique steam engines, and Native American artifacts," Kozelsky said in the release. "That puts the museum on two levels: of local interest — this community is appreciative of its rich history — and of national and even international interest, to history buffs from all over who have specific, unique interests in those collections. What a boon to our area."

Prior to Kozelsky's employment at the Martinsville Bulletin, she was a real estate agent and Spanish-language interpreter for 10 years in her hometown of Siler City, North Carolina. She had her daughter, Mary, a freshman at Magna Vista High School, live in a century-old farmhouse in the Dyer's Store community with their dog, cats, birds, and chickens. Kozelsky enjoys gardening, fixing up her old house in a manner appropriate to its age, and visiting museums, the release stated.