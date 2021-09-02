 Skip to main content
Labor Day closings
Labor Day closings

Monday is the national celebration of Labor Day. All federal, state and local government offices will be closed, including the post office.

Henry County and the Henry County PSA offices will close at 3 p.m. on Friday. The county’s convenience centers will remain open.

All essential personnel — such as police, fire and utilities — will be on the job as usual.

The Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services will be closed on Monday will re-open at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The Martinsville Bulletin will not distribute a printed newspaper on Monday, but subscribers will receive the eEdition in their inboxes.

