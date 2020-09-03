 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Labor Day closings
0 comments
editor's pick

Labor Day closings

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Labor Day will be celebrated on Monday, and all federal, state and local government offices will be closed.

That includes the city and county administrative offices, courts, U.S. Post Office and banks.

Schools will not have distance-learning classes on Monday. The Henry Martinsville Health Department will be closed.

Henry County and PSA offices will close at noon Friday. Convenience centers for garbage disposal and recycling will be open as usual.

Martinsville’s employees in essential operational positions (police, fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedules. There will be no bulk, brush or garbage pick-up in the city.

The Martinsville Bulletin will not deliver a printed newspaper on Monday. News will be available through the digital edition and at www.martinsvillebulletin.com.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert