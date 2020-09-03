Labor Day closings

Labor Day will be celebrated on Monday, and all federal, state and local government offices will be closed.
That includes the city and county administrative offices, courts, U.S. Post Office and banks.
Schools will not have distance-learning classes on Monday. The Henry Martinsville Health Department will be closed.
Henry County and PSA offices will close at noon Friday. Convenience centers for garbage disposal and recycling will be open as usual.
Martinsville’s employees in essential operational positions (police, fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedules. There will be no bulk, brush or garbage pick-up in the city.
The Martinsville Bulletin will not deliver a printed newspaper on Monday. News will be available through the digital edition and at www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.