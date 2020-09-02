Labor Day closings

Labor Day will be celebrated on Monday, and all federal, state and local government offices will be closed.
That includes the city and county administrative offices, courts, U.S. Post Office and banks.
Schools will not have distance-learning classes on Monday. The Henry Martinsville Health Department will be closed.
Martinsville's employees in essential operational positions (police, fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedules. There will be no bulk, brush or garbage pick-up in the city.
The Martinsville Bulletin will not deliver a printed newspaper on Monday.
