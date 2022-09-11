Labor day weekend claims six lives in traffic crashes

Although the number of deaths due to traffic crashes decreased over this year’s Labor Day weekend compared to last year, juveniles accounted for the majority, and two deaths occurred in the local area.

In Henry County, Vincent Nicholas Sciarabba, 85, of Warrenton, North Carolina, was struck and killed while crossing Virginia Avenue Saturday night, Sept. .

The Virginia State Police said the call came in at 8:53 p.m. after a 2012 Dodge Charger, traveling north in Collinsville, struck Sciarabba just south of Wheeler Avenue.

No charges were filed and the identity of the driver was not made known.

Earlier Saturday morning, six-year-old Kias Jordan Salas was ejected from a vehicle on Mount Cross Road, not far from the Henry County/Pittsylvania County line, and died at the scene.

The crash occurred at 3:37 a.m. near Log Haven Road when a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo, traveling west, ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.

The driver, Czachary Paul Roe, 37, of Callands, was injured and transported to the hospital.

Two other juveniles in the car suffered life-threatening injuries, a release from the Virginia State Police stated.

Police said charges were pending in the case, but nothing was listed under the driver’s name with the Virginia Judiciary Online Case Information System on Thursday.

Statewide, even with a reduction in fatal traffic crashes compared to the 2021 Labor Day holiday weekend, there was a total of six reported traffic deaths. Four involved juveniles; two of the people who died were pedestrians, and three of the people who died in wrecks had not been wearing a seatbelt. During the 2021 Labor Day weekend, there were 10 traffic fatalities on Virginia’s highways the release said.

“While the reduction in traffic deaths is encouraging, six families still lost loved ones this past weekend,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent in a release on Thursday. “Four of those tragically lost were young people with a full life ahead of them and two of those children were not wearing a seatbelt or safely secured in a child safety restraint. I implore all Virginians to wear their seatbelts and require all those riding with you to do the same.”

In additional to Henry and Pittsylvania counties, during the 2022 four-day holiday statistical counting period, the six fatal traffic crashes occurred in the counties of Hanover, Shenandoah and Sussex and the city of Norfolk. A 7-year-old girl and Sciarabba were the two pedestrian fatalities. The two juveniles not wearing seatbelts were a 17-year-old girl and Salas. The fourth traffic death involving a juvenile was an 11-year-old girl.

State Police investigated a total of 772 traffic crashes during the holiday weekend, the release stated.