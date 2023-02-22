A short section of the eastbound lane of U.S Route 58 will be closed for the next two weeks in Patrick County due to a landslide that occurred on Sunday.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) issued notice on Tuesday that drivers should expect delays on the two-lane section of the road over Lovers Leap Mountain just east of the overlook.

Flaggers are controlling traffic around the clock and U.S. Route 58 traffic in that area will be alternating using the westbound lane for about two weeks while repairs are made caused by the slide, VDOT said.

The slide is within the work zone where construction is underway to widen U.S. Route 58 to four lanes and Branch Civil, the contractor on the road construction project, will be working around the clock to make repairs so the eastbound lane can reopen to traffic, the notice stated.

For live updates on this lane closure, VDOT recommends you visit www.511Virginia.org.