Lanes add pixel lights

Virginia State Police Sergeant Brad Lane uses his spare time throughout the year to plan next year’s Christmas display at his house on 44 Drewry Court in Ridgeway.

The Lane family bought the house in 2007 and in 2008 they started by outlining just the house in Christmas lights and Lane said to his wife, Crystal Lane, that he thought it looked pretty, but it wasn’t what he was going for, so from then on he has aimed for “bigger and better” every year.

Lane begins putting up lights and other holiday decorations around Oct. 1 each year and finishes around Thanksgiving Day. After he finishes putting up the lights, about once a week Lane meticulously goes through and, using a light bulb tool kit, replaces the bulbs that have gone out.

He uses a light bulb test strip where a bulb can be taken out and checked to see if it is working or not. Each bulb must be checked one at time, creating a tedious process until he finds the one that is causing the whole strip to go out.

“Usually, I start at the wrong end,” he said. “If I’d start at the other end I’d find it quicker, but usually with my luck … it’s always the last bulb I’ll check.”

Though his decoration hobby takes up a lot of time, he keeps doing it year after year for the happiness it brings to the people that come to see it. “The other night, we heard a bunch of kids laughing and looked outside and they were all out here dancing in the driveway,” he said.

“I just like watching people come down to enjoy it,” he added.

The Lane Christmas House has had its own Facebook page since 2017 that displays what decorations Lane puts up at his house each year. Each year, Lane buys new lights. He began with all of them being LED lights and this year, he has the new addition of pixel light poles.

In the day time, the pixel lights look like white pipes sticking up from the ground in his yard, but at nighttime they come to life in whatever pattern Lane has created for them on a computer program. Each pixel is programmed to be a specific color and fluctuate with different songs and song mashups that Lane picks out.

“It’s computerized,” he said. The process of programming the lights to fit a song, he added, takes him around 9 hours per 3-minute song. This year he has prepared 10 songs and four of them are music that he has cut together to form remixes, one of which includes music from Disney movies and another that is a 1980s television remix.

He said that his favorite and the coolest thing to do with the pixel lights is to make them look like fire. The colors range from yellow, to orange and finally to red and bounce around to give a moving fire effect.

Lane has already started to work on next year’s song displays because of how long it takes to program each individual light and said that he works on it further all throughout the summer until next year comes around.

“I tell the people I work with, it’s not a hobby it’s a passion,” he said. He often has help from his two sons to put up lights, but with his older son Grant Lane, 17, is going off to college soon and it will be just Lane and his younger son Eric Lane, 13, setting them up.

When he was younger, his father would decorate their house as he and his brother would help string the lights. This family bonding tradition is now mirrored with Lane and his sons helping him.

Other displays include inflatable Christmas decorations, a light up tree farm, lights completely covering the roof of the house, Santa on the roof of the house, stage lights, a fog machine that blows out peppermint scent, a set of extra-large nutcrackers framing the porch, lights framing all of the windows, a Christmas countdown and other lights all the way up the street to the house.

Lane said that his decorating had spread to his neighbor’s house as well which he helps decorate. The lights can be seen until around the second week of January before Lane starts the two day process of taking down his lights and decorations.

Next year, he said, he is aiming to get more pixel lights to create a tree out of them and there will for sure be a snow machine added.