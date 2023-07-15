With the entrance of BluTattoo Studio into the uptown business circuit, owner Lara Blair hopes to bring out of town traffic to other uptown businesses.

Blair is a Martinsville native and she was born in the old hospital that was located where the YMCA now is on Starling Avenue. Both sets of her grandparents lived locally — her mother’s parents were teachers and her father’s parents lived on Church Street.

“Martinsville was home base even though I moved around a lot as a kid,” she said. “It’s kind of where I always came back to.”

She lived in a variety of places for a short period of time, including Lynchburg, before she moved to South Carolina with her mother. That’s where she graduated from high school. But every time Blair came back home to visit her grandparents, she would get to see all her old friends as well, only strengthening her connection to the area.

She returned to Martinsville to help take care of her father’s mother 17 years ago and was working at the local Food Lion. After that, Blair sold homemade jewelry on Etsy and at pop-up events so that she could stay at home with her daughter.

She continued for a few years before she began working in furniture restoration, consignment and selling antiques, but she was still only working part time now to take care of both her son and daughter.

That’s when someone suggested to her that she should get a tattoo apprenticeship.

“I laughed about it at the time,” she said. “Because I was like, ‘You can’t be a tattoo artist and a mom at the same time.’”

But after her son went into kindergarten and she was home without her children around — she decided to look into it and see what happened. The following Monday after she brought in her portfolio, she started her apprenticeship.

And the position ended up being a perfect combination of her skills and knowledge, she said.

Blair can’t remember a time when she wasn’t creating some type of art and she took classes in graphic design and in anatomy and biology when she thought she wanted to be a forensic pathologist.

“All these things correlated into what I do know into something that’s a perfect fit for me,” Blair said.

Her tattoo shop was previously located on Rives Road for almost two years and before she opened that shop she was at another local tattoo shop that she didn’t own.

“I left that shop to open my own private studio space for just myself to work out of,” Blair said. With no intention of moving out of her previous space, the opportunity to move wasn’t on her mind until the space at 50 E. Church St. opened up.

“Everybody has been so excited that there’s going to be a tattoo shop here,” Blair said. She has had multiple people stop by to ask what was opening in the space with positive reactions once she told them about her business, she added.

“I get more clients out of town at this point,” Blair said. “We’re pulling people in here and it’s awesome. I love it.”

When clients came to her previous shop she would often send them uptown to have a meal before traveling back to their homes, she said.

“I thought if I’m going to do that I need to be uptown,” she said. “I’m already bringing the business up here and I wanted to be a part of that.”

The majority of the tattoos that Blair creates are custom designs that she makes and cover-up tattoos, but she said she can work with each of her individual clients to make sure they get the tattoo they want.

Blair plans to have guest artists and walk-in availability in the future and has already had interest from four artists about setting up in her shop, but she plans to take it slow and make sure that anyone who comes into her shop is a good fit, she said.

Currently, Blair opens her books up in advance for a three-month period through a Jotform on the shop’s Facebook Page, BluTattoo Studio. Anyone who books must pay the $125 deposit and a slot will be booked for them.

Her next booking opening will be posted at noon Aug. 4 for appointments in the months of October, November and December.