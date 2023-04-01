More than 30 gunshots were reported fired Saturday morning on Rivermont Heights Road in Martinsville.

Martinsville Police Chief Robert Fincher told Star News, “There were a large number of shots fired there. I do not know the exact number."

When officers arrived, they collected shell casings from the roadway, Fincher said. No one was reported hit, and no witnesses have come forward. Officers found some damage to Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church, he said.

The shell casings will be sent to the state lab for analysis, he said.

Kearfott Memorial Pastor Dean White told the Bulletin, "As a church, we are grateful that no one was injured by the recent shooting near our church. However, it is a stark reminder of the violence and pain that plagues our community.

"We must continue to be vigilant and work towards creating a world where violence is no longer a part of our reality and our children’s futures. As a church, we must be a beacon of hope and love in the midst of darkness and will continue to serve and love our church family and our surrounding community. Let us come together as a community to support one another and pray for a better tomorrow."

White concluded with quoting Romans 12:21: “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.”