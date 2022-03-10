Last member of the first triplets in Martinsville passes: Funeral to be held Saturday

The first known triplets in Martinsville were born on Jan. 23, 1940.

The third funeral of the locally famous sisters will be held Saturday.

Janice Charity Carter Kirby, died on March 3.

Her sisters preceded her; Jean Hope Carter Clemmons at the age of 60 on June 3, 2000 and Joan Faith Carter Brown at the age of 71 on July 22, 2011. Kirby was 82 when she passed.

The day after they were born, the Carter triplets and their parents, Frederick and Alma Carter of Fayette St., were featured in the Martinsville Bulletin. They were also featured in the Bulletin for their 50th birthday in 1990 and with an exhibit at Fayette Area Historical Initiative for their part in Martinsville history.

On their birth, Dr. Harry P. Williams told the newspaper that the parents hadn’t had the chance to name them yet “but we’ve got them all numbered.” He added on behalf of their parents, “These names are hard to get up all at one time.”

The trio’s mother gave the middle names Charity, Hope and Faith, said Stephanie Mills, Brown’s daughter—and those names “described them to a tee.”

The triplets “never met a stranger,” Mills said. Random people often would call to tell them they knew her aunts and mother, and then after each of their passing to offer their condolences, she added.

Kirby’s daughter, Anita Dillard, said that they “weren’t identical, but they sure looked it” and even she had confused them growing up. Mills said that growing up it sometimes felt like they had three mothers because of how close the women were to each other.

All three triplets were involved with their extended family, both Dillard and Mills said. Mills added that her mother and aunts were involved in helping her raise her own daughters and that all of the Carter triplets’ nieces and nephews were raised as one big, close family.

The triplets also partook in the stereotypical behaviors that involve triplets. They were known to dress the same, shared common hobbies and seemed to understand each other on a deeper level, often finishing each other’s sentences, said Dillard.

All of the triplets were “excellent cooks,” Dillard added, especially when it came to spaghetti, squash and sweet potatoes.

Mills said that with the death of each of the triplets, it brought up the memory of the death of the other three, but also allowed her to think of funny memories as well. She added that she recalled her daughter going over to her mother’s house when she was sick and always saying that she made the best oatmeal.

One day, Mills chuckled, she went over and discovered that they oatmeal her daughtered loved so much was instant.

They were well known in the community for being triplets, but more known for the fact that so many people loved them and they returned that love, said Dillard.

All of their nieces and nephews loved and adored them, Dillard added. All of them have been babysat by the triplets at some point in there lives.

The funeral service for Kirby will be held at 11 a.m. this Saturday at Mt. Sinai Church.

