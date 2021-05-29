Last ride for Ricky “Big Bird” Holcomb will route through region where he led fundraisers

People always have come out to watch Big Bird’s charity rides go through the area, said his sister, Lisa Holcomb – so she wants everyone to know where to watch for his Last Ride.

Ricky “Big Bird” Holcomb was the owner of Big Bird Big Twins & Leather in Ridgeway and the coordinator of countless charity motorcycle rides throughout the years, most notably Big Bird’s Toy Run, which benefited Christmas Cheer.

He died on Feb. 25, and “One Last Ride for Bird” on Saturday will be his funeral and a celebration of his life. It will be in the format of the fundraising events he used to coordinate.

Anyone who wants to participate will register between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday at his former shop at 6537 Greensboro Road in Ridgeway. The cost is $10.