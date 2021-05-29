Last ride for Ricky “Big Bird” Holcomb will route through region where he led fundraisers

People always have come out to watch Big Bird’s charity rides go through the area, said his sister, Lisa Holcomb – so she wants everyone to know where to watch for his Last Ride.
Ricky “Big Bird” Holcomb was the owner of Big Bird Big Twins & Leather in Ridgeway and the coordinator of countless charity motorcycle rides throughout the years, most notably Big Bird’s Toy Run, which benefited Christmas Cheer.
He died on Feb. 25, and “One Last Ride for Bird” on Saturday will be his funeral and a celebration of his life. It will be in the format of the fundraising events he used to coordinate.
Anyone who wants to participate will register between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday at his former shop at 6537 Greensboro Road in Ridgeway. The cost is $10.
The ride will leave at 1 p.m., headed north on U.S. 220 into the city, then turn right onto Bridge Street, left onto Market Street, right on Church Street, left on Lester Street, left on Main Street, left onto Liberty Street, left on Commonwealth Boulevard down to the traffic light in front of Walmart; right onto U.S. 220 Business; along that highway when it becomes Fairystone Park Highway through Bassett, where the ride will loop back by going left onto Main Street, then left onto Riverside Drive (by the old J.D. Bassett High School) – followed to Koehler along the Smith River, where it becomes River Road, then crossing the bridge at Fieldale to continue south along Appalachian Drive, finally turning left onto Koehler Road, to conclude at Sportlanes.
His funeral will be conducted at the end of the ride, officiated by Mike Price, pastor of T.R.A.S.H. Ministry (Totally Redeemed Anointed Servants of the Most High).
Holcomb was cremated, and the urn with his ashes and his headstone will be at Sportlanes for the funeral. The next day, they will be taken to the Holcomb Cemetery in Fork Mountain, Lisa Holcomb said.
Along with the solemnity of a funeral will be the joy of a celebration of life.
Riders will have plenty of food options as several local restaurants will have food, and the band Madhouse will perform.
Door prizes will be drawn. They will include a 32 oz. bottle of Hog Wash Bike Wash and a 32 oz. bottle of Swine Shine, both from Liquid Performance; two free oil changes from Nelson Honda; a Harley Davidson logo sign from Thunder Road Harley; gift cards from local restaurants and businesses; Wyld Gear tumblers from Rural King; bowling cards from Sportlanes; and handmade items such as a Harley Davidson wreath.
Items to be sold at auction will include memorabilia from Ricky Holcomb’s extensive NASCAR and Harley Davidson collections, as well as a throw “that is absolutely gorgeous” made by the Figsboro quilters group, Lisa Holcomb said.
Proceeds will cover the expenses of his funeral and headstone and a portion will go to Christmas Cheer, “because that’s what he loved – helping kids,” Holcomb said. Any amount remaining will go to his widow, Paige Holcomb.
The rain date for the event will be June 12.
“We wanted to let everybody know the ride details,” Holcomb said, “because I’ve had people contacting me wanting to know the route, to be outside watching the bikes go by. Everybody in that area really enjoyed seeing the bikes go by during the Toy Runs,” because even just watching it led people “to feel like they were a part of it.”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com and 276-638-8801 ext. 243.