Latest death from COVID-19 not caused by variants

Death returned to the West Piedmont Health District on Friday for the first time since June 27 — but it’s not because of a variant of COVID-19.
This latest death was recorded by the Virginia Department of Health as of 5 p.m. Thursday, but it could have occurred just about any time because VDH does extensive validation of death certificates and other documents before adding to its database.
We know very little about victims, but we know this person to be a resident of Franklin County — all data are tracked by residence — the 82nd to die from the virus.
And we know this death was not caused by a variant.
The VDH database for variants, updated later on Friday, showed only one death in the West Piedmont Health District because of the alpha variant.
There are 50 known cases and 14 hospitalizations, but none of them because of the highly contagious delta variant. All but two cases are from alpha.
This latest death in Franklin County — a white male at least 80 years old, changes in data tell us — makes 328 deaths in the district since March 2020.
Otherwise VDH reported seven net new cases and four net hospitalizations as of Friday.
Martinsville had its first two cases in more than two weeks, and Patrick and Franklin counties each had two new cases. Henry County had one. Martinsville on Thursday had a deduction.
Patrick County also had three new hospitalizations, Henry County had one and Franklin County added two one day and saw a reduction the other.
The district's 7-day average of new cases is at 3, with per 100,000 population at 2.3, and for 14 days the average is 31.95.
Vaccination rates in the district, though, continue to be well below 50%, and only Martinsville has seen its adult percentages reach more than half among those 18 and older. Statewide about 70% of adults have had at least one shot.
On Friday VDH announced it was expanding its data dashboards to include information on the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths by vaccination status. It will include data to show if someone fully vaccinated had contracted COVID-19.
They also include data to track COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Vaccine breakthrough means someone who is fully vaccinated develops COVID-19.
“Over 99% of COVID-19 cases in Virginia have occurred in people who were not fully vaccinated. I applaud those who have chosen to protect themselves and the community by getting vaccinated, and we appreciate the work of all who are helping to vaccinate Virginians,” State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver said in a release announcing this effort. “I continue to encourage everyone who is able to get vaccinated to do so.”
VDH says that all COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States are effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death. Those vaccines manufactured by Pfizer are available to anyone 12 and older. Those produced by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are available for adults.
On Thursday a boy in Staunton County became the state’s second person younger than 9 years old to have died from COVID-19.
The West Piedmont Health District has recorded 11,849 cases, 864 hospitalizations and 328 deaths. They break down like this:
- HENRY COUNTY: 4,683 cases, 376 hospitalizations, 124 deaths.
- MARTINSVILLE: 1,631 cases, 170 hospitalizations, 79 deaths.
- PATRICK COUNTY: 1,411 cases, 118 hospitalizations, 43 deaths.
- FRANKLIN COUNTY: 4,124 cases, 200 hospitalizations, 82 deaths.
Statewide there have been 682,433 cases, 11,450 deaths — up by two from Friday — and 30,782 hospitalizations.