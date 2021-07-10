Latest death from COVID-19 not caused by variants

Death returned to the West Piedmont Health District on Friday for the first time since June 27 — but it’s not because of a variant of COVID-19.

This latest death was recorded by the Virginia Department of Health as of 5 p.m. Thursday, but it could have occurred just about any time because VDH does extensive validation of death certificates and other documents before adding to its database.

We know very little about victims, but we know this person to be a resident of Franklin County — all data are tracked by residence — the 82nd to die from the virus.

And we know this death was not caused by a variant.

The VDH database for variants, updated later on Friday, showed only one death in the West Piedmont Health District because of the alpha variant.

There are 50 known cases and 14 hospitalizations, but none of them because of the highly contagious delta variant. All but two cases are from alpha.

This latest death in Franklin County — a white male at least 80 years old, changes in data tell us — makes 328 deaths in the district since March 2020.

Otherwise VDH reported seven net new cases and four net hospitalizations as of Friday.