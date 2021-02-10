Latest winter system brings threat of ice to Southern Virginia

It was 60 degrees Tuesday, and now there’s a winter storm watch.
Welcome to winter in Virginia.
A pattern of unsettled weather kicks off Thursday with ice being the main threat from an impending storm system.
Forecasters say confidence is increasing on amounts of wintry precipitation Thursday into Friday. That’s why the National Weather Service in Blacksburg issued a winter storm watch for all of Southern Virginia.
That 24-hour watch begins Thursday evening. This particular alert is prompted when the weather service believes there’s a potential for significant snow, sleet or ice that may impact travel.
A similar watch was put in place for last weekend’s storm only to be downgraded when computer models saw less of a threat for the region.
It all starts Thursday with rain, according to the weather service. The tricky part of the complex forecast will be how far south — and when — colder air sinks in.
Forecasters believed, as of Wednesday, Central Virginia — basically anywhere above U.S. 460 — would have the best chance of snow. Areas south of U.S. 460 are likely to contend with a mix of sleet and freezing rain.
Areas on the state line could wobble between rain and ice as temperatures only drop to about 31 degrees Thursday night.
“There are more moving parts than usual with this system,” forecasters wrote in a discussion Wednesday morning, signaling another round of headaches to pinpoint precipitation types and amounts.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is keeping a close watch on the storm. Officials said crews will work around the clock to clear the roadways. They first start with primary highways then move to secondary and neighborhood areas once the main roads are passable, a news releases stated.
Also, VDOT snowplow operators and crews plan to treat roads with salt and sand to help with traction.
A big worry with freezing rain is power outages. Appalachian Power, one of the providers in Southern Virginia, is monitoring the system. Officials remind customers to treat all downed lines as if they are live and simply stay away from them.
Crews are working to best position workers to move in after the storm passes.
After this storm moves out during the day on Friday, a repeat performance with a conveyer-belt style of storms could start as early as Friday night.
With moisture on the way, temperatures are expected to remain below normal with highs in the 30s over the weekend.
More flirtations with moisture and colder air could come next week “to bring yet another round of wintry precipitation to the area Monday into Tuesday.”