Legislators back in control

If there was a takeaway from the local Chamber's post-legislative update this week, it would be: In control and flush with money.

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce held its annual post-legislative event via zoom on Wednesday and delegates Les Adams (R-Chatham), Danny Marshall (R-Danville) and Wren Williams (R-Stuart) were the featured speakers.

State Senator Bill Stanley was not in attendance and although Congressman Morgan Griffith had a member of his staff at the meeting, that person did not speak.

"There was a lot of activity with social events and a change in leadership," said Adams. "I think we saw a move back to some normalcy in state government."

Adams said with the Republicans firmly in control, many of the policies of the Democrats were reversed.

"Following the elections of 2021 there was a big change," Adams said. "With the Governor's race it was the first time that a Republican was successful in a long time. Back in December 2021 that was not a forgone conclusion, but that's the way it worked out."

Adams said there was plenty of money to fully fund the issues before them and enact a number of tax cuts.

Marshall reminded everyone that even though redistricting will remove him as a representative of any portion of Henry County, the change will not occur until the end of next year.

"Last November we ran in the old districts," said Marshall. "I will not have any of Henry County or the western part of Pittsylvania County in the election of 2023."

Marshall said his weeks in Richmond were busy this past session.

"This year I was assigned to the Appropriations Committee," Marshall said. "I was talking to Mark Heath [Martinsville-Henry County EDC director] and we were able to get money for Commonwealth Crossing to upgrade unimproved land. Henry County has been successful with the can company [Crown Holdings] and the glass company [Press Glass].

Williams said his freshman year at the State Capitol was memorable.

"My first year was wide open," said Williams. "I made the naive decision to rent a hotel room that had a dinette. I didn't do a single bit of cooking there. I left, came back, went to sleep and then got up and went back to work."

Williams said he was disappointed that redistricting would leave Henry County without Marshall's representation, but noted that the change moves his district to include more of Henry County.

"I hope I can fill his shoes when my district moves into Henry County more," said Williams. "I did have a good first year and got some bills passed. Normally freshman don't get any bills passed."

Williams said he was partly responsible for getting $1.5 million for the southern part of Franklin County, just north of Henry County.

"We need more housing and more people," said Williams. "People need to be able to live somewhere."

In Patrick County, Williams said he was working to get the County's only hospital, now shuttered, re-opened and U.S. 58 four-laned from one end of the County to the other. The Virginia Department of Transportation is currently widening the road at Lover's Leap.

Adams said, with the Democrats in control of the Senate, the Republican majority in the House made some compromises.

"The stakes are so high in redistricting that it was difficult to come to a decision so the Supreme Court made the decision," said Adams. "I think that there was a more compact arrangement when it was finished."

Adams said he believed Former Governor Ralph Northam abused his power and authority during the pandemic and as a result, saw several bills signed by Governor Youngkin that limits the Governor's power.

"This concerns orders issued during a pandemic," said Adams.

Adams also said an idea that originated at a Farm Bureau meeting in Henry County resulted in a bill that gives landowners an incentive to reforest with hardwoods and not just pine.

Said Adams: "We have an abundance of pine trees, but not hardwood."

Marshall was responsible for in the House for a bill that will require the City of Martinsville to obtain approval of the voters before it can revert to a town in Henry County.

"I represent Henry County, not Martinsville," said Marshall. "Only three localities in Virginia have reverted. Senator Stanley introduce a [similar] bill in the Senate and I on the House side. There was a lot of back and forth and I want to give a shout-out to Ruth Easley, she's the commissioner of revenue in Martinsville and she was very helpful to us to get information out.

"So you have five members on Council and the question becomes 'do you trust the voter?' Let the voters decide. The bill passed and will become law July 1. I don't know when the referendum will be, but hopefully it will be this November."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

