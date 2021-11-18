Letting imaginations run wild at the Thomas P. Dalton IDEA Center open house

Experts and beginners alike made a variety of projects at the Jack P. Dalton IDEA Center open house Saturday.
The three-floor, 20,520-square-foot facility houses the Fabrication Laboratory (Fab Lab) and Technology Accelerator.
The Fab Lab is a technical prototyping platform for innovation and invention, providing stimulus for local entrepreneurship. It is available for use by area residents, students and businesses.
Its tools include: 3D printers, a vinyl cutter, a laser cutter, a CNC router, CNC wire-bender, electronic work stations and metal & woodworking equipment.
The Technology Accelerator provides collaborative workspace along with support services, guidance and networking opportunities to bring ideas and projects to fruition.
The IDEA Center is part of Patrick & Henry Community College.