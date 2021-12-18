 Skip to main content
Libraries hold Holiday Cheer Food Giveaway

Holiday Cheer Meal Tote Giveaway 2021

Where normally just books are stored are cases and cases of food which will be given away to needy families by branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library, in its Holiday Cheer Meal Tote Giveaway 2021, starting Monday.

Beginning Monday, the Blue Ridge Regional Library System will host its second annual Holiday Cheer Food Giveaway.

At any library branch, patrons can pick up a signature red library tote bag that includes a meal for those in need, one per family, while supplies last.

“It is our hope that these meals add some holiday cheer to the members of our community,” said BRRL Program Coordinator Leandio Gravely.

For more information, contact a local branch: Bassett, 276-629-2426; the Bookmobile, 276-694-3352; Collinsville, 276-647-1112; Martinsville, 276-403-5430; Patrick County, 276-694-3352; or Ridgeway, 276-956-1828.

