Libraries hold Holiday Cheer Food Giveaway

Beginning Monday, the Blue Ridge Regional Library System will host its second annual Holiday Cheer Food Giveaway.
At any library branch, patrons can pick up a signature red library tote bag that includes a meal for those in need, one per family, while supplies last.
“It is our hope that these meals add some holiday cheer to the members of our community,” said BRRL Program Coordinator Leandio Gravely.
For more information, contact a local branch: Bassett, 276-629-2426; the Bookmobile, 276-694-3352; Collinsville, 276-647-1112; Martinsville, 276-403-5430; Patrick County, 276-694-3352; or Ridgeway, 276-956-1828.