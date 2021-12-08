Libraries offer free, at-home COVID tests

The Blue Ridge Regional Library (BRRL) is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) to distribute free COVID-19 at-home test kits to support access to testing resources in the area.

Because of an increased demand for testing due to the spread of COVID-19, the test kits to the public without the need for a library card or proof of residency, a press release from BRRL Director Rick Ward states.

“VDH will be supplying no-cost, virtually guided rapid antigen tests using eMed-proctored Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Card Home Test to libraries as supplies are available," the release states.

Rapid antigen tests provide results in 15 minutes.

The tests will be picked up curbside from the libraries. They are for home-use only; patrons will not be allowed to take the tests at the libraries due to safety concerns.

Test-taking requires a photo ID, a computer, laptop or smartphone that has internet access with a camera and microphone. People who do not have Internet access may use the external Wi-Fi outside any of the library branches. The tests will not work with the patron computers inside the libraries because those computers do not have cameras or microphones.