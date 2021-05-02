Library reopening 2 days a week; new women's exhibit at Heritage Center

All branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library will reopen to the public two days a week starting Monday.

The library will be open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Face masks are required in the library.

The library will continue to offer curbside and appointment only services on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10-6.

Because of varying staffing levels at each branch, call to make an appointment or for curbside service.

No groups, events, programs or meetings are scheduled inside the library at this time.

Exhibit honors Virginia women

A new exhibit that opened Wednesday at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center and Museum honors women and their roles in changing society.

The exhibit, open through June 5, is called “Agents of Change: Female Activism in Virginia from Women’s Suffrage to Today” and focuses on changes following the adoption of the 19th Amendment in 1920.