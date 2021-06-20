Library to reopen at normal hours; Sovah adds employee; drive Speedway for charity

Library to reopen at normal hours
All branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library will go back to their normal, prepandemic schedules starting Monday.
The notice came in an email from Library Director Rick Ward.
His note, citing continuing issues with COVID-19 infections and vaccinations, that “mask wearing is strongly encouraged but not required.”
Ward said in a subsequent email that some aspects of service at the library, though, remain on hold.
“We are going to wait until the Governor’s Emergency Order expires on June 30th to open the meeting rooms back up, and some computers still may not be available until then,” he wrote in an email. “We have some [computers] turned off for spacing.”
He said in-person programming would be allowed on a limited basis (depending on the branch) after July 1.
He also added that the bookmobile is back on its regular schedule.
He said if you have questions to call your local branch.
Sovah-Martinsville adds to nurse staff
Sovah Health announced that nurse practitioner Lyndsey McAlexander has joined Sovah Physician Practices and is providing primary care for Sovah Internal Medicine.
“Her educational background and experience combined with a passion for her patients will be a valuable asset to our region and our patients,” Tory Shepherd, interim CEO for Sovah-Martinsville, said in a release announcing the hiring.
McAlexander received her Master of Science in Nursing -Family Nurse Practitioner from Walden University in Minneapolis, a bachelor’s in nursing from Radford University and a bachelor’s in health science from James Madison.
She is specializing in primary care for children and adults, chronic disease management, hypertension, diabetes management, general health, geriatrics and women’s health.
Speedway open to your vehicle
Martinsville Speedway will host Track Laps for Charity on July 10 to allow fans to drive on the half-mile track for the price of a $25 donation to Vet Tix.
The event will be at 6-9 p.m. and is open to drivers 18-and-older with a valid driver’s license. This applies to passenger vehicles only, and speeds will be limited to 55 mph.
“Track Laps for Charity is a one-of-a-kind experience for fans to drive their family and friends around the historic half-mile of Martinsville Speedway that legends have competed,” Martinsville President Clay Campbell said in a release announcing the event. “We look forward to welcoming the community back to the track for a fun event to benefit a great organization in Vet Tix that supports our veterans.”
Vet Tix provides event tickets to 1.6 million verified veterans, currently serving military members and first responder members.
To participate in Track Laps for Charity, fans must sign up in advance by visiting www.martinsvillespeedway.com/events/tracklapsforcharity.
Home sales still on the rise
Home sales and prices continue to rise steadily across the commonwealth, a report for May from the Virginia Realtors shows.
There were 14,145 home sales in Virginia in May 2021, a 35.9% increase from May 2020, when the housing market was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said. Sales were up 5.5% between April and May this year.
There were 18,000 active listings statewide at the end of May 2021, which is 32.9% lower than a year ago but about 3.5% higher than in April.
The statewide median home sales price was $367,200 in May, up 16.6% from a year ago. Overall, statewide, the average sold-to-list price ratio was 102.4%, meaning that, on average, homes sold for 2.4% more than the asking price. But homes selling for $800,001 or more sold for 3.6% more than the asking price, on average, the release said.
Griffith’s staff visits this week
The staff of U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) will have traveling office hours in the area on Wednesday.
Staffers will stop at 11:30-1 p.m. in the conference room at the Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St. in Stuart, followed at 2-3 with a visit to
conference room No. 32 at the Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.
A member of Griffith’s staff will meet with constituents to discuss issues and answers questions. For questions, call 276-525-1405.
Road projects
- Intermittent work will be performed by contractors for Comcast along Route 57, between Route 8 and Route 701 in Patrick County. This is expected to be a 90-day installation project, and motorists may experience periodic lane and/or shoulder closures.
- Construction is underway on the Lover’s Leap area of U.S. 58. Flagging operations for the geotechnical borings are being in place between 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Estimated completion date is May 2026.
— Staff reports
STAFF REPORT