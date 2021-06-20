Library to reopen at normal hours; Sovah adds employee; drive Speedway for charity

Vet Tix provides event tickets to 1.6 million verified veterans, currently serving military members and first responder members.

To participate in Track Laps for Charity, fans must sign up in advance by visiting www.martinsvillespeedway.com/events/tracklapsforcharity.

Home sales still on the rise

Home sales and prices continue to rise steadily across the commonwealth, a report for May from the Virginia Realtors shows.

There were 14,145 home sales in Virginia in May 2021, a 35.9% increase from May 2020, when the housing market was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said. Sales were up 5.5% between April and May this year.

There were 18,000 active listings statewide at the end of May 2021, which is 32.9% lower than a year ago but about 3.5% higher than in April.

The statewide median home sales price was $367,200 in May, up 16.6% from a year ago. Overall, statewide, the average sold-to-list price ratio was 102.4%, meaning that, on average, homes sold for 2.4% more than the asking price. But homes selling for $800,001 or more sold for 3.6% more than the asking price, on average, the release said.

Griffith’s staff visits this week