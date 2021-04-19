Life after COVID-19: For 44-year-old Danville woman, 4-month ordeal more than just physical challenges

She endured delusions and paranoia. She was on a ventilator so long, it left a pressure wound on her back.

Now she is on oxygen 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week, and has to use a walker to move around the house. She has also noticed cognitive problems and increased anxiety.

Though she has been out of the hospital for a month following treatment for COVID-19, Rebecca Wright faces a long, bumpy road to recovery. It will likely be six months to a year before she gets back to normal, she said.

Some days are better than others, Wright, a former employee of the Martinsville Bulletin and a resident of Danville, said during a telephone interview Thursday afternoon.

“Today’s a good day,” she said. “I have my good ones and bad ones. Today has been a pretty good one. I’ve been home a month as of today.”

She is nowhere close to her normal condition from just four months ago in December.

Wright, 44, tested positive for COVID-19 within a week after a family Christmas Eve gathering, where she likely caught the disease. At the time of the event, no one in her family showed symptoms or suspected they were sick.