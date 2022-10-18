Living in Martinsville is still a bargain

Home rental rates have skyrocketed and $10 hardly covers a fast food lunch these days, but by comparison, Martinsville is still a very attractive place to live.

Doxo, a web and mobile bill pay service, released a new report earlier this month that compares household bills across the country. The data reflects actual bill payment activity across more than 97% of the country providing the average spend per month on actual household bill payments.

In the report, Martinsville averaged 35% lower than the national average for the 10 most common household bills.

The average monthly household payment total in Martinsville is $1,301, compared to the national average of $2,003.

Mortgage payments constitute the greatest expense and most savings in Martinsville with average at $657, compared to the national average of $1,368. Rent in the city averages $649 compared to $1,129 nationally.

Other expense comparisons from local to national include: auto loan, $315/$433; auto insurance $152/$196; utilities; $318/$328; health insurance, $100/$123; life insurance, $63/$82, cable and satellite, $68/$114; mobile phone, $98/$113.

The only category locally that was greater than the national average was alarm and security, $87/$84.

The average American now spends more than $2,000 per month on household bills, the Doxo data report shows, and among the 50 largest cities in the nation, the most expensive city is San Jose, California, at $3,248, while Detroit, Michigan is the most affordable at $1,634 -- yet still $333 per month more than Martinsville.

Overall, household bills are up in the U.S. 6% from the prior year, roughly the same as the increase in total consumer spending as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis for the same period.

The study also found that 87% of Americans worry about their ability to pay their bills if inflation rates continue to rise, and nine out of 10 Americans say their household bills are greater than they were last year, with utilities leading the list.

“Consumers are indeed feeling the strain as they deal with the consequence of months of inflation impacting nearly every category of household spending,” said Jim Kreyenhagen, Vice President of Marketing and Consumer Services at Doxo in a release. “Through DoxoINSIGHTS, we are able to provide consumers, businesses, and financial institutions with access to the broadest and most transparent data available on actual household spending for the most common bills. Uncovering household spending on a metro-specific level in addition to Doxo’s bill pay application provides consumers with the information and tools they need to improve their financial health. Additionally, this data allows the service providers and financial institutions that serve them to better align with their needs, which is more crucial now than ever.”

In Henry County, Bassett averaged $1,284, which is $17 less a month than Martinsville. Other areas nearby on the list include Eden, North Carolina, at $1,440; Reidsville, North Carolina, with $1,490; Rocky Mount, $1,502 and Danville, with $1,638.

In Virginia, the most expensive localities to live are McLean at $3,879, followed by Great Falls at $3,822, Fairfax Station at $3,616, Vienna at $3,585 and Ashburn at $3,282.

Rounding out the top 10 most expensive list are the localities of Haymarket, Oakton, Chantilly, Bristow and Leesburg.

There are only two localities in Virginia listed as being less than Martinsville and Bassett: Pulaski at $1,210 and Marion with $1,149.

California is well represented among the most expensive states to live with San Francisco, San Diego and Los Angeles making the top 10 list. Other cities include New York, Boston, Washington DC, Seattle, Miami and Austin, the release said.

On the list of least expensive large cities, the Midwest fared best including Cincinnati, Cleveland, Kansas City and Dayton.