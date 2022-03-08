Local bakery creates Ukrainian cookies to help raise money

A local bakery is helping to raise money to assist Ukrainians who are fleeing their country in the midst of a military invasion by Russia.

Darla Main-Schneider, owner of Rising Sun Breads on Brookdale Road, took Martinsville Council Member Danny Turner up on his offer to raise money that will be donated to Doctors Without Borders, an international humanitarian organization, by selling Ukrainian cookies and donating all of the proceeds.

“She agreed to bake the cookies and sell them below her cost,” said Turner. “Council Member Tammy Pearson agreed to split the cost with me, so we are going to have 50 cookies to start with at $5 a cookie and all the money will go to Doctors Without Borders who are helping people get out of Ukraine and get them medicine.”

The decision to donate money to Doctors Without Borders was inspired by the heroic wartime involvement of George Christopher Metz, the son of Brenda and Gordon Metz of Figsboro, a volunteer with the charitable organization. Supporters back in Martinsville “just decided this would be some small way that we could fight the evil that’s happening there,” said Turner.

“Chris is at the Ukrainian-Poland border and as people flee Ukraine and enter Poland he is there to pick them up and give them a ride, 15 at a time, and will take them as far as Germany,” Turner said.

Turner said Metz volunteered for the job that entails potential risk at every turn and will fulfill his two-week commitment on Friday.

Tuesday afternoon, heart-shaped cookies with the Ukrainian colors of blue and yellow were being made at the bakery with plans by Turner and Pearson to sell the first batch at a regular City Council meeting that evening.

“Every little bit helps, said Pearson. “I saw this as an opportunity to give back.”

The cookies will be for sale at Shindig Uptown Bistro on East Main Street, Wild Magnolia on the back side of the Patrick Henry Mall, Sportlanes on the Koehler Road, Market Square on Market Stree and Rising Sun Breads.

Said Pearson: “We invite everyone to come out and purchase cookies.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

