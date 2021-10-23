Local boys interview "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" author Jeff Kinney

Kinney: To go to professional basketball games, especially the Celtics, with his son.

Kinney gave advice for kids who don’t like reading:

“There are always going to be those books that teachers ask us to read, and those usually are important books that everybody should read.” In addition to those notable books, “it is important to read in your interests, and to read as much as you can in your interests.”

Reading books about sports stars or video games, for example, “is all reading. I don’t get tied up in the quality of the work so much in that if the kid feels motivated, that they’re feeding their own interests -- because your interests aren’t going to come outside. They’re not going to come from your parents or your teachers. They’re going to come from within, and so I think that kid should just read as much as they can about the thing that they’re interested in.”

Kinney’s Big Shot Drive-Thru Tour covers 12 cities from Tuesday through Nov. 6. The writer talked about why he chose to visit Martinsville, which is small in comparison with other cities he’s visiting, such as Alexandria, Richmond, Chapel Hill, N.C., and Greenville, S.C.