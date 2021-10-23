Local boys interview "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" author Jeff Kinney

The diaries of three lucky kids probably have some exciting entries in them this week.
Tyler Swanson, Erzart Shahnini and Matthew Whitaker interviewed superstar author Jeff Kinney, who will visit Martinsville on Nov. 4 as part of a book tour. Each boy has read all or most of Kinney’s books and seen the movies based off them.
Kinney is the author of the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series of 15 books about fictional middle-school student Greg Heffley. They are written diary-style and filled with whimsical cartoon drawings. The series spawned four additional books and four movies. A 16th Wimpy Kid book, “Big Shot,” will be released on Tuesday.
Any way you measure it, Kinney (whom Time named one of the world’s most influential people in 2009 and whose name has been on the New York Times Bestseller list without a break since his first book was published in 2007) is a celebrity. Here in Southside, statistics from the Blue Ridge Regional Library show that Jeff Kinney is by far and away the most checked-out author from the library branches in Martinsville and the counties of Patrick and Henry over the past decade.
The boys interviewed Kinney over Zoom Thursday after school. Matthew is in sixth grade at Laurel Park Middle School; Erzart is in sixth grade at Martinsville Middle School; and Tyler is in fifth grade at Albert Harris Elementary School.
Matthew: What inspired you to write the Diary of a Wimpy Kid books?
Kinney: “I wanted to become a newspaper cartoonist, but I couldn’t break in – nobody liked my stuff – so I had to figure out a different path.” He started the book instead, and it took eight years before it was published.
Matthew: Is Greg inspired off anyone in your actual life, and if so, who is it?
Kinney: “He’s a lot like I was as a kid. He’s a lot like who I am now. He’s just a messy person, you know. He’s not – he’s still a work in progress … but he’s documenting it all at the worse times. He’s not so admirable. He’s not heroic. He’s not a role model, but he’s recording his life like’s it’s a big deal.”
Matthew: Why does Greg not age?
Kinney: “I think that we want our cartoon characters to stay reliable and consistent. … We like to be able to count on our cartoon characters.”
Erzart: How do you come up with the book ideas?
Kinney: “I always try to look at some area of childhood that I haven’t explored yet, and I haven’t really explored sports yet, so that’s what this book is about.”
Tyler: What adults inspired you and gave you the confidence to write your books?
Kinney: “My mother did.” She worked, took care of her family and was studying for her doctoral degree “and that showed me you could do lots of things at once, and to this day, I still do lots of things at once.”
Tyler: What’s your favorite place to write?
Kinney: “The cemetery, and I’m not joking … it’s nice and quiet. I have a nice view over a pond, and nobody bothers me, and I don’t have internet access.”
Tyler: What is involved getting a book published?
Kinney: “Come up with a good idea,” then write a chapter and send it to an agent, and if the agent likes it, he’ll “say keep writing,” then send the book to a publisher. “Only one in 20 [authors] succeed. It’s a weird industry, I’ll say that. But if you have the stomach for it, you should try it.”
Tyler: Are you planning on writing any other books?
Kinney: “Another Rowley book, and then hopefully another Greg book will come out next year…. I’d like to get to at least book 20. That would be cool.”
Matthew: What do you think about the movie “The Long Haul”? [The 2017 film was the fourth in a series of Wimpy Kid movies, featuring a cast completely different from the first three. The fifth movie, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” is an animated film which will be released Dec. 3 on Disney Plus.]
Kinney: “A lot of people give ‘The Long Haul’ a hard time, and I think it was hard for people, because we had that cast that was so consistent for three movies, then we started with a new cast, and I think that was a little upsetting for people. I thought was fun. I think a road-trip movie is always fun. We’re starting things up again with Disney Plus. …It’s pretty cool to see Greg in that animated 3-D kind of world, so that’s what we’re going to be doing for a while. I don’t think we’re going to be going back to the live action soon.”
Erzart: What’s your favorite book?
Kinney: Kinney’s favorite books in the Wimpy Kid series are the first and the latest, and he’s also a fan of “Tales of a Fourth-Grade Nothing” by Judy Blume.
Erzart: What is your favorite thing to do in your free time?
Kinney: To go to professional basketball games, especially the Celtics, with his son.
Other conversation
Kinney gave advice for kids who don’t like reading:
“There are always going to be those books that teachers ask us to read, and those usually are important books that everybody should read.” In addition to those notable books, “it is important to read in your interests, and to read as much as you can in your interests.”
Reading books about sports stars or video games, for example, “is all reading. I don’t get tied up in the quality of the work so much in that if the kid feels motivated, that they’re feeding their own interests -- because your interests aren’t going to come outside. They’re not going to come from your parents or your teachers. They’re going to come from within, and so I think that kid should just read as much as they can about the thing that they’re interested in.”
Kinney’s Big Shot Drive-Thru Tour covers 12 cities from Tuesday through Nov. 6. The writer talked about why he chose to visit Martinsville, which is small in comparison with other cities he’s visiting, such as Alexandria, Richmond, Chapel Hill, N.C., and Greenville, S.C.
“It’s my favorite thing to meet people in cities that don’t always get authors,” he said. “It’s important for everybody to get to see an author and to understand that … that’s a real thing that they could do, is to become an author.”
With the Martinsville stop on the “outdoor experience” book tour, some big stand-up decorations will be displayed, and “kids are going to be able to shoot basketball on oversized hoops and do some field day things, so, it’s going to be fun,” Kinney said. “It’s going to be kind of an experience with music and sound effects and all this kind of stuff. It will be an unusual experience and it will probably be fun for the entire family.”
The outdoor drive-through tour will be in the Big Chair parking lot from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 4, hosted by Books and Crannies. Tickets (on Books and Crannies’ website) cost $25 per car, which includes event admissions and one signed copy of “Big Shot,” or $40, which additionally includes a signed copy of “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories.”
Kinney concluded his conversation with the boys by talking about having hope toward the end of the pandemic.
“Kids are probably tired of wearing masks and tired of not seeing each other and seeing faces on the screens and all this kind of stuff, and everybody’s been always telling me that good times are right around the corner and that the goalpost keeps getting moved,” he said.
“I would say that: Hang in there. I really do think that we’re headed towards good times. I do think that we’re really, really going to relish and enjoy our freedom when we get it, and it’s going to be a lot of fun. I’ve seen glimpses of it, because I’ve been out there in the world and I’ve gotten to do normal things, and I just can’t wait for you to get to do all the things that you love to do.”
Holly Kozelsky writes for the Martinsville Bulletin. Reach her at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com or 276-638-8801 ext. 243.