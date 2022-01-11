Local Chamber group awarded grant money

The Chamber's Partnership for Economic Growth (C-PEG) has been awarded $103,575 from the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission to expand its Startup and Grow Martinsville-Henry County program.

The intensive eight-week entrepreneurial boot-camp program for startups and a four-week version for growing companies will be expanded to include agribusiness, technology, small-scale production, manufacturing and health care businesses, a release stated.

The initiative began in 2015 in the Uptown Martinsville area with a Community Business Launch grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. It has graduated 231 people and awarded over $204,750 in cash and in-kind funding, the release said.

In turn, the participating businesses have created 125 new jobs and over $1.45 million in new capital investment, according to the release.

C-PEG partners include the City of Martinsville, Henry County, the Campbell Family Group, the Anonymous Fund and the George W. Lester II fund through the Community Foundation Service Western Virginia and Lawless Welding and Fabrication, Inc. the release stated.

Appalachian Power, American National Bank and Patrick & Henry Community College are also participants in the program, the release said.

"This award will allow C-PEG to further leverage support from our generous funders," stated Lisa Watkins, executive director of C-PEG and president of the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce in the release. "We are very grateful for the confidence and funding from the Tobacco Region Revitalization Committee to expand our efforts to grow our businesses and create jobs through the Startup and Grow MHC programs."