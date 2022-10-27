Local drug court now in operation

Martinsville and Henry County now have a functioning local drug court.

Judge G. Carter Greer noted to the City Council at a regular meeting Tuesday night that he thought it was the first time he had ever addressed the members in Council Chambers, located just across the hall from his courtroom.

The new drug court is held “in Henry County Circuit Court because there are two cour rooms there,” Greer said.

Introduced by Greer were Martinsville Public Defender Sandra Haley, Case Manager Quincy Gravely and at Piedmont Community Services Senior Clinical Services Manager Kelly Koebel.

“This is a specialty docket. Our goals are to reduce drug use and associated criminal behavior. We want to take drug cases out of normal court and put them in a treatment court,” Koebel told Council. “There are over 1,400 drug courts across the country, and we are trying to give people the necessary tools to rebuild their lives.”

Koebel said the participants in the program are provided intensive treatment and related services for a minimum of one year.

“We have been trying for years to get this going and we’re seeing people at least once every other week right now,” said Koebel. “This court docket saves the state [on average] $19,234 per case compared to traditional case processing. That totals about $4 million a year.”

The new program serving Martinsville and Henry County has started with six participants that reside in the City and is staffed by nine people on the newly formed Piedmont Adult Drug Court Treatment Team.

“We do need some additional funding,” Koebel said. “Our total cost per year is $152,220 and at some point we would like the City to fund 40% of that.

Haley stressed that the treatment court provides the tools, but the participants “still have to reach in the toolbox.”

Greer said all of the participants in the voluntary program have probation violations.

“Those types of offenses seem to lend to drug treatment courts,” Greer said. “We can broaden our sights and we are open to accepting minor felony offenders like property, but violent offenders are ineligible.”

City Attorney Eric Monday said the City would be receiving its share of opioid settlement money through the Attorney General’s Office and while some of the money is expected to go into the General Fund for the City, at least 50% of the proceeds must be used toward drug abatement and the new drug court would meet that qualification.

Said Greer: “The rate of recidivism is reduced by about 50%, but it’s taking some time to get this going and we’re learning how to do it.”

Opinion asked on conflict

Last week the Bulletin reported that an addition to the Martinsville Employee’s Handbook effective June 1 would make Martinsville City Council candidate LC Jones ineligible to serve on City Council and continue his employment as a school resource officer with the Martinsville Police Department.

Council Member Danny Turner said although he was in favor of the policy, the timing of it gave the appearance of the City being unfair to Jones. Turner then proposed the City exempt Jones from the new rule and Mayor Kathy Lawson seconded the motion for the purpose of discussion.

“We need a state opinion on this,” Lawson said.

“It looks like we did this for gain,” said Vice Mayor Bowles. “Did LC file a complaint? Is this something that LC is bringing up or is it us? Did he follow the proper protocol?”

Bowles then said she agreed with Lawson that “we should defer to an outside entity.”

Council Member Pearson asked to amend Turner’s motion calling for the new policy to be removed “effective immediately” and then follow Lawson’s suggestion and defer the matter “to a non-biased entity” before deciding on its inclusion in the handbook.

Turner accepted the amendment, but Lawson failed to second the amended version and both Turner’s original motion and the amended motion failed.

“Let’s table this until we can hear from an independent state agency so it doesn’t look like we’re showing favoritism,” said Bowles.

“We need to refer this to the state,” repeated Lawson.

“This wasn’t targeted at him [Jones],” said Council Member Chad Martin. "This takes it out of the hands of anyone local.”

After further discussion, Bowles put forth a motion that tabled the matter until the Conflict of Interest Act Council can review the issue and offer an opinion. The motion carried 4-1 with Pearson dissenting.

On Thursday morning Jones publicly announced that he had submitted his letter of resignation to the Martinsville Police Department in order to “clear the water.” Both Lawson and Monday confirmed to the Bulletin that the City would still proceed with requesting an opinion from the state noting that “the policy applies to all employees, not just one.”

In other matters, Council:

Conducted a public hearing for the purpose of transferring ownership of certain buildable lots from the City to the Martinsville Land Bank Authority and then unanimously approved the transfer.

Read a proclamation recognizing Nov. 1 as Extra Mile Day, recognized by the Extra Mile America Foundation since 2011 as a day to appreciate the positive impact we leave on others when we choose to “go the extra mile.”

Recognized city employees eligible for service awards: Chase Bennett, 5 years; Monica Wilkins, 5 years; Brack Scales, 5 years; Ronald Peters, 5 years; Christopher Kelsey, 5 years; Gary Setliff, 15 years; Douglas Graham, 15 years; Richard Ratcliffe, 20 years; Marcus Clark, 25 years; Ted Anderson, 25 years; Davis Garland, 35 years; Lisa Holiday, 35 years.