The Second Annual Petal Fest will provide a time for good, family fun while benefiting a local special needs day care, The Barrow Center.

Petal Fest, put on by Purple Honey Farms located at 350 Charlton Drive in Ridgeway, started last year and around 250 people attended to enjoy the event and support the cause, Purple Honey Farms Owner Sandi Hite said.

“We like to give back to the community and in the summer time things get kind of crazy but we always do it right at the end of summer right when schools getting ready to start,” Hite said. She does this to provide an event for families to enjoy right before their children go back to school, she added.

“It just makes it that much better,” Hite said.

“There’s not a whole lot around to be able to bring all your friends and family out and just be able to let the kids just run around and do their thing,” she added.

The event takes place in a field at Purple Honey Farms, a local family farm that grows a variety of types of flowers for the community to come and enjoy. Hite and her family moved onto the property in 2020 and started by growing sunflowers with the intention of expanding into more variety eventually.

They branched out into tulips first and plant amaranth, dahlias, ornamental corn, gladiolas, cosmos and more.

The farm provides a backdrop for many local photographers’ pictures, has weekly flower subscriptions and has a you-pick flower option on Sundays where visitors can make their own bouquets.

The farm was also zoned for weddings and other events last year and sometime in the next few years will also offer those services on top of their current ones.

This year’s Petal Fest will begin at 6:30 p.m. and a performance by Slick JR and The Reactors will start at 7 p.m. The entry fee at the gate is $10 and cash is preferred but payment through Venmo and Cash App will also be accepted.

There will be food available for purchase and a cash bar along with multiple children activities like face painting.

“We just kind of hang out,” Hite said. “Most of the time the kids will get a pickup game of football going. It’s just very relaxing and fun and it’s just a calm, safe place for families.”

The benefactor of both last and this year’s festival will be The Barrow Center, a licensed therapeutic child care center for special needs children in Martinsville and Henry County. Owner Sierra Barrow started the center after witnessing the struggles of her sister-in-law Melissa Hankins in finding quality childcare for her daughter, Lexy Hankins.

Barrow opened the center with the hope to service a variety of needs that area children and families have such as children with feeding tubes, tracheotomy tubes and cap tracheotomy tubes, wheelchairs, walkers and more.

Last year’s festival donated funds that went towards the opening of the center, Hite said. It just hit six months of operation and in that time has grown from two to 20 children and one young adult in enrollment.

“The first two months I was worried would be sustain and make it because we weren’t growing with enrollment as quickly as I hoped,” Barrow said. “Good things take time.”

With the proceeds donated to the center from Petal Fest, Barrow said, she plans to invest in a safety care training course that will train staff in de-escalation behavior and techniques in different scenarios and towards fire doors so that the center can enroll special needs infants.

“It’s a really good cause,” Hite said.