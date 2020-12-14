Local fraternal order of police buy Christmas gifts for 70 children

Despite the pandemic, the Patrick Henry Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police managed to have its annual Santa, Cops and Kids event on Saturday.

This year's project helped provide some joy at Christmas to 70 children in need.

On the Martinsville Police Department's Facebook page, the outing was declared "another successful event," although participants had to break up into smaller groups in order to maintain social distancing.

Helping the lodge this year were the Harvest Youth Board, Woodmen Life, Hannah Boyd Photography, Richard Ratcliffe Photography, Vernon W. Peters & Sons Contractor, the Abundant Life Fellowship and several independent sponsors who remained anonymous.