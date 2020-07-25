Local health official: 'The virus is winning'

There was a point not too long ago when local officials and the media that gather weekly for the community COVID-19 briefings via Zoom felt that such updates might no longer be necessary — the conditions related to the pandemic appeared to be improving.
That feeling was not present at Thursday’s get-together, which was accentuated by a severe thunderstorm that arrived near the end of the meeting, causing widespread power outages that disconnected the participants from each other, disrupting the attempt to communicate the current situation to the public.
“The virus is winning,” said West Piedmont Health District Spokesperson Nancy Bell. “It doesn’t have to, but we’re not doing good enough.”
Henry County Administrator Tim Hall echoed Bell’s assessment: “It’s winning because we’re letting it win.”
Hall described a virtual meeting he attended on Wednesday where Gov. Ralph Northam explained that the state’s number of positive tests for COVID-19 continues to rise.
“He said, ‘Do you want your life back? — If you do, then do these three things: wear a mask, wash you hands and stay six-feet away.’” Hall said. “It not hard and if they aren’t effective, then what have you lost?”
Karli Foster, an intern with the non-profit Harvest Foundation, has been charged with educating the public on the importance of wearing a face-covering through a program dubbed the “Mask-up MHC initiative.” Three billboards are being utilized and some promotional videos have been compiled to share on social media.
But the numbers are not encouraging.
“We have 580 positive cases of COVID in Martinsville and Henry County,” Bell said. “That’s higher than the state average, and there have been six deaths.
“We’re working with more than one long-term care facility having an outbreak and we barely have the capacity to deal with this on the back-end.”
Bell said her department has hired contract tracers, but due to the increasing caseload, some of the tracers are being transitioned into case managers.
“We’re hiring them as fast as we can get them,” Bell said.
The health department is appointed by the state to enforce mask use in public, but Bell said you will not see that happening.
“There has been an uptick in citizen complaints about businesses not enforcing the wearing of masks,” she said. “We received pictures of people at the Franklin County Speedway and no one was wearing masks.
“We don’t have the teeth or the time to enforce it.”
But make no mistake, you will be turned away at Sovah Health in Martinsville if you are not wearing a proper face-covering.
“If you visit you will have a mask or you will not be allowed to stay,” said Sovah Health-Martinsville CEO Dale Alward. “We’ve had a rise in numbers — an increase in the hospital, but we haven’t hit extreme numbers.”
CARES Act grant money
Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki said the federal grant program for small businesses through the city was originally budgeted for $250,000, but as of Thursday almost $300,000 had been awarded.
“We’ve approved about 80 applications,” said Towarnicki. “We will extend the program through the end of July and will look at extending that.”
Henry County began a similar program with a portion of the federal money it received related to the pandemic.
“We’ve gotten 63 applications and 49 have been approved,” Hall said. “$121,000 has been dispersed.”
Henry County has budgeted $250,000 for its small business grant program and although there is currently no deadline, Hall expected one to be set soon and encouraged anyone interested to get their application in as soon as possible.
Electric shut-offs
“We are following the lead on utility disconnects,” said Towarnicki. “At the end of August, unless something drastic changes, we will resume disconnection of services [for nonpayment].”
Customers behind in their payments will be required to have a payment plan in place with the utility department prior to the end of August to avoid a disruption in service.
“We’ve looked at the list and there are some folks that are really digging some deep holes for themselves,” Towarnicki said.
After community leaders had finished their prepared statements, members of the media were given an opportunity to ask questions. Towarnicki was responding to a question posed by the Bulletin when a clap of thunder could be heard in the background.
“We’re having a heck of a thunderstorm here right now so if I get cut off, kind of bear with me,” said Towarnicki.
Another clapped of thunder followed, the power went out, internet service was disrupted and the virtual meeting ended in darkness.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
