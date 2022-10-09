Local law enforcement officers receive honors

The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police (VACP) recognized Martinsville Police Sergeant Chase Bennett for his bravery and heroic acts from the night of February 5, 2021. Sergeant Bennett was presented the VACP Award for Valor, one of the highest awards a law enforcement officer in Virginia may receive.

The VACP Award for Valor recognizes a law enforcement officer who, in the line of duty, performs an act of extraordinary heroism while engaged with an adversary at imminent personal risk.

"We are extremely proud of Sergeant Bennett and of the professionalism he exhibited under extreme circumstances," a statement from the Martinsville Police Department said.

Henry County Investigator L. Cliff Capps and Corporal John-Mark Tatum were named as recipients of this year's Valor Award by the Virginia Sheriff's Association. Both men were recognized for actions that resulted in two lives being saved.

"Our office appreciates the dedication shown by Corporal Tatum. He quickly reacted to a dangerous situation, risking his own safety to help someone under duress," a statement from the Sheriff's Office said. "Our office appreciates the quick response by Investigator Capps that is attributed to saving a life."

Martinsville Police Officer Tucker Brown has been awarded the Fontaine Ruritan Club's Martinsville Police Department Officer of the Year.

Brown has been with the department for four years and in addition to his patrol duties, is also a member of the SWAT team.

Martinsville Police Officer Cody King has been named Officer of the Quarter for the third quarter of this year.

"King is extremely hard working and dedicated to providing professional law enforcement for this community," a statement from the Martinsville Police Department said. "We are very proud of the excellent work that Officer King does and wish him well as he begins K9 training in the coming months."