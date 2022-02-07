Local leaders: Despite the pandemic the community is financially healthy

Money has flowed down by the billions and now that it is in hand, the Bulletin asked local officials how they’ve fared financially through the pandemic and what’s on their spending list.

The American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden last March included $350 billion in aid to states and local governments. States, counties and larger cities were required to file reports last year detailing their initial plans for the money. Those governments also were asked to estimate losses for 2020 comparing their actual revenue to their expected revenue under a Treasury formula.

While tax revenues plunged during the early part of the pandemic as the economy shut down, revenues have rebounded and even grown for many communities as the economy came back online and pandemic relief was distributed. For Martinsville and Henry County, the plunge may not have been as deep and the rebound may not be as high as other communities, but officials in both localities are optimistic the picture on the other side of the pandemic is at least as good, if not better, than before it all began.

Although many local governments received 50% of the funds in May of last year with the balance expected to come in May of this year, localities in Virginia were not subject to split payments because the unemployment rate in the state was more than 2% above its pre-pandemic level, according to the U.S. Department of Treasury.

Congress allocated the funds to tens of thousands of eligible state, local, territorial and Tribal governments, with counties and smaller cities, like Martinsville, dividing up $65.1 billion of the overall disbursements.

While Virginia received more than $4.2 billion of the proceeds, Henry County was allotted over $9.8 million and Martinsville received more than $2.4 million.

Figures with the U.S. Department of Treasury show neighboring localities like Patrick County taking in over $3.4 million, Franklin County nearly $11 million and Pittsylvania County over $11.7 million.

The City of Danville received almost $7.8 million.

Effect of losses

Henry County Finance Director Darrell Jones said the U.S. Department of Treasury defined FY2019 as the base year for calculating revenue loss and included a 4.1% annual growth factor in the calculation and included revenues entity-wide like Henry County Public Schools and Social Services, but excluded proceeds from debt issuance and Federal revenues.

“The County’s calculated total revenues for FY2019, using the requirements outlined, came to $123,305,928,” said Jones. “When applying the 4.1% growth factor, the deemed revenues for calendar year 2020 would be $130,966,448.”

Jones explained that the actual revenues under the calculation totaled $124,743,730, so the amount of deemed revenue loss for 2020 came to $6,222,718 which is the deemed revenue, less the actual revenue.

Fortunately many localities, including Martinsville and Henry County, are excluded from the complicated calculation.

“The U.S. Treasury issued the final rule in January 2022 and has given localities the option of deeming up to $10,000,000 as revenue loss without doing any calculations,” Jones said. “The County’s allocation of ARPA funds is $9,820,105.”

Martinsville officials said the City’s report was not due until the end of April and had not yet been prepared.

The formula for determining revenue losses in 2020 provides for the possibility of showing a loss when there is none, and in Henry County’s case, showing a loss when there is an actual gain.

“As can be seen in the calculation, the revenue loss reported to the U.S. Treasury is a deemed loss ..., but the County’s actual revenues reflected a small increase primarily from the schools,” said Jones. “At the start of the pandemic, the County had no idea what the effects would be, so the County kept spending at pre-pandemic levels and did not proceed with some pre-pandemic spending plans and capital projects.”

Jones said the County avoided laying off employees, but did initiate a hiring freeze for about a year.

“The County closely monitored revenues and spending, and as the pandemic continued, the County saw certain revenues decrease, but other revenues, such as the sales tax, increase,” Jones said. “Overall, revenues maintained pre-pandemic levels with some growth.”

Just like the County, City officials may use up the allowable maximum of $10,000,000 as a revenue loss and is not required to compute the actual amounts.

“All of this is still under review,” said City Manager Leon Towarnicki. “It’s very unlikely the City will use the maximum allowable, but that flexibility exists.”

Use of relief aid

One of the advantages of reporting revenue losses to the Treasury is that it allows the government doing so to have the option of using some of their American Rescue Plan money on government services like roads and other construction projects that might not otherwise be eligible under Treasury rules.

Although a decision to use any of the money in this way has not been made, Henry County has made some spending commitments.

“So far the only confirmed commitments have been to hazardous duty supplements to law enforcement and public safety employees, purchasing air packs and turnout gear for volunteer fire departments, and replacing an HVAC chiller at the Courthouse,” Jones said.

“In addition to supplementing the salaries of our deputies and public safety personnel, we anticipate using a significant portion of the funds to leverage state and private foundation funds to make sure every resident and business in Henry County has access to broadband,” added Deputy County Administrator Dale Wagoner.

Although not yet committed, city officials say they intend to use the majority of the ARPA funds on a variety of projects and needs that would otherwise be difficult to find.

Specific projects were not identified, but Towarnicki said “the project list is still a work in progress and will be presented to City Council at one of their upcoming meetings.”

In the City, FY2020 was producing good pre-Covid numbers and was “turning out to be a good year economically ... with a number of budget revenue sources substantially exceeding the budgeted projections,” Towarnicki said. “As Covid hit in March of 2020 and the economy slowdown occurred, the substantial cushion that had been built earlier in the fiscal year helped offset revenue reductions and allowed the City to get through the fiscal year in relatively good shape.”

Towarnicki said the fact that the majority of the fiscal impact came at the end of FY2020 and early in FY2021 allowed the impact to be spread over two fiscal cycles and softened the blow.

“During that time, the City curtailed spending to the extent possible, delaying as much as possible and proceeded cautiously in tracking City budgets,” said Towarnicki. “Business activity, restaurants, sales, et cetera, all appear to have returned close to pre-pandemic levels, but one lingering effect that is certainly not unique to Martinsville is related to difficulty in attracting applicants for vacant positions, particularly entry-level positions.”

Return to normal

A return to normal will no doubt be a “new normal” of some degree, but governments, for the most part, are back in business as if the pandemic had not occurred.

“Revenues are currently at least at pre-pandemic levels with some small growth,” Jones said. “The economy has been resilient, but the biggest challenges ahead are the costs of operating the government with high inflation, high fuel costs, supply chain issues and employee retention and compensation in the current environment.”

Jones said there has been no surge of revenue as seen in some communities, other than the surge of Federal funds from the CARES Act and ARPA, all of which came with restrictions and complicated and ever-changing rules on how the money could be spent.

“Henry County’s revenues are not surging as many other larger localities and the state are reporting,” added Wagoner. “The primary source of revenue for local government operations comes from real estate taxes and since property reassessments in Henry County only occur every four years, the County has not seen significant growth in this revenue source.”

In the City, Towarnicki said Martinsville was close to returning to pre-pandemic levels.

“Restaurants are generally open as they were before, to the extent they can find employees to fill positions, unemployment is decreasing and business activity is good,” said Towarnicki. “The pandemic may have pushed a lot of people toward a higher usage of take-out meals and shopping online, and I believe a number of smaller restaurants did quite well with closed dining rooms, with an active take out or drive thru service.”

The City’s latest quarterly financial report presented last month showed the revenue exceeded projections and expenses were less than expected.

“Any increases the City sees in revenues will most likely be more than offset by inflationary pressures, increase in fuel costs and particularly personnel costs as the City attempts to remain competitive in the local and regional employment market.”

Wagoner said it has been a challenge keeping the County’s workforce healthy and at work.

“The County has spent over $1 million from our self-insurance pool on employee healthcare directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Wagoner. “We have also spent tens of thousands of dollars on Covid-related expenses, such as overtime, to cover essential public safety and water and sewer operations, COVID-19 testing and other mitigation measures.”

Despite a few temporary setbacks, Henry County’s labor force continues to grow and its unemployment rate continued to shrink.

“It is exciting to see the local labor force grow,” Wagoner said. “Despite a decline in population and a population that is aging, we have more people working in Henry County now than we did in 2008 and our unemployment rate is 2.8%.”

Wagoner said other than a brief period in 2019, you would have to look back to 1998 to find an unemployment rate that low.

“Our local industries have done an outstanding job at mitigating the impact of the pandemic and keeping our residents working,” said Wagoner. “This speaks volumes about the quality of the workforce in our area.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

