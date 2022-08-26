Local scholarship recipients listed

The Board of Trustees of the J.T. – Minnie Maude Charitable Trust has awarded $1,173,958 in scholarships to 392 students for the 2022-2023 academic school year.

The Trust offers scholarship opportunities to students who live in Caswell, Halifax, Henry, Pittsylvania, and Rockingham counties (including all towns or cities located within these five counties). Individual scholarship amounts have ranged from $500 to $7,500.

Award recipients were selected based on financial need and academic and non-academic achievements. Scholarships are generally renewable, provided the student continues to meet all scholarship criteria.

The number of award recipients listed directly correlates to the number of applications received from each county. Interested students and parents are encouraged to visit the Trust’s website at www.jtmm.org.

Recipients from Henry County are: Adam Cade Varner, Ainsley Marie Jones, Allison Joyce Burnette, Allison Marie Wagoner, Allyson Marie Hundley, Amanda Brooke Jones, Ashton Ellis Gravely, Austin Ray Witcher, Blake Austin Wilson, Brandon Tyreese Stokes, Brittanie Teonna Hairston, Bryson Tyler Stokes, Cameron Jarred Stokes, Cameron Layne Blankenship, Caroline Grace Cook, Casey Lynne Kirks, Celia Grace Shively, Chelsea Stowe Curtis, Christian Achilles Hull, Dekavis Darnell Preston, Delaney Rebecca Burris, Dylan Cole Sigmon, Elizabeth Cheyenne Stone, Emily Anne Bray, Emily Grace McGuire, Emma Kathryn Prillaman, Eydie, Burke Kenny, Faith Noel Sprinkle, Hannah Grace Mitchell, Hudson James Rowe, Hunter William Cassady, Ja'Liah Ashanti Wilson, James Finley Underwood, James Walker Franklin, Jamie Nicole Lynskey, John Nicholas Foley, Katherine Grace Priddy, Kendall Faith Varner, Kennedy Elizabeth Wilkins, Kennedy Shae Coleman, Lauren Elizabeth Hruza, Layla Makinley Spencer, Leia Diane Richardson, Liliana Grace Dailey, Lucas Galloway Wilson, Lyndsey Paige Newman, Madison Faith Martin, Madison Renee Ross, Megan Grace Scott, Morgan Paige Clemons, Olivia Grace Jones, Rachel Elaine Hodge, Renee Williams Brown, Ryan Chase Merrill, Savannah Arlene Brown, Savannah McKenzie Adams, Stephanie Shirrelle Dillard, Sydney Elise Cruise, Sydney Nicole Witcher, Sydney Paige Compton, Taylor Linn Keith, Valandrea Mone't Dillard and Will B. Gardner

The trust was announced in October 2007 and was formed through the generosity of James T. Emerson. It operates out of Danville.