Local soldiers remembered at Christmas

Eight local soldiers were remembered on Christmas Eve at two cemeteries in Martinsville.

With a donation from the Martinsville-Henry County Veterans Service Organization, Christmas wreaths were purchased through the Wreaths Across America program, a national non-profit organization with a mission of remembering fallen U.S. veterans at Christmas time, and placed on the graves of eight soldiers buried in Martinsville.

The Thomas Family Cemetery is located behind the Shiloh Way of the Cross Church on Brookdale Road. It is there that World War I Veteran William Holmes Thomas is buried.

Imogene Hodge Draper of Martinsville, Thomas' grand-niece, said Thomas was born in Henry County on April 17, 1894, the son of William Henry Thomas and America Redd Thomas, and died on June 19, 1987. He served in the U.S. Army from April 1918 until March 1919.

He became a Private 1st Class of Company M, 367th Infantry, 92nd Division, trained at Camp Lee in New York and served in Brest, France, as a rifleman.

Oakwood Cemetery at 107 Cemetery St. is Martinsville's oldest public cemetery, in operation since 1885, according to the cemetery's website.

There are two Union soldiers, and 69 known and eight unknown Confederate soldiers buried at Oakwood.

Also buried at Oakwood and recognized with a Christmas wreath this year are:

1st Sgt. Barry James Minter, Sept. 19, 1947 - July 17, 2014. Minter received two purple hearts and the Army Commendation Medal while serving in Vietnam.

Capt. Frank P. Kirke, who married Jane McCabe of Nettle Ridge in Patrick County and served in the Royal British Flying Corps during World War I. Kirke died of tuberculosis contracted during the war.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Glenwood Elmo Hankins, Jan. 31, 1923 - Feb. 7, 2015. Hankins received the U.S. Army Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart and the French Legion of Honor. He was in the first wave Dog White sector battle group at Omaha Beach in Normandy in World War II.

Hayne W. Dominick, Sept. 26, 1920 - April 24, 1995. Dominick served in the U.S. Army Air Corps in World War II and was a prisoner of war for three years. He was a Bataan Death March survivor.

George Edmond Pannill and Jeb Stuart Pannill. Both brothers fought and died in World War I. Their deaths occurred on French soil, three weeks apart. George died on July 18 and Jeb died on Aug. 4, 1918.

Col. George Waller, 1734 - Nov. 18, 1817. Waller served in the Virginia Militia during the Revolutionary War. He died in Henry County.

1st Lt. Thomas James Burch, July 24, 1909 - Oct. 14, 1994. Burch served in the U.S. Army during World War II and also served as a mayor of Martinsville.

Information on the soldiers buried at Oakwood and recognized with wreaths this Christmas was provided by Danny Turner, coordinator of the laying of the wreaths this year.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

