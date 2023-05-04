Due to continued animal illness, the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA will be closed until Tuesday.

Thursday afternoon the SPCA sent out a media release announcing the closure of the facility and the cancelation of a wellness clinic that had been scheduled on Saturday. They also are asking for donations of Clorox brand bleach as they continue to sanitize the shelter.

When the shelter reopens, the release stated they would be operating with normal hours Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

The next public wellness clinic has been scheduled for Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Martinsville-Henry County SPCA is also teaming up with North Shore Animal League America for the 29th Annual Global Pet Adoptathon, a yearly, month-long initiative that focuses on finding loving, responsible homes for animals and celebrating the devoted worldwide community that facilitates and supports animal rescue and adoption, the release stated.

The local SPCA has dogs, cats, puppies and kittens available for adoption and is looking for responsible, loving homes.

Global Pet Adoptathon continues through the month of May with over 2,000 animal shelters and rescue groups across the country and around the world joining Animal League America for this premiere global pet adoption event to help save the lives of thousands of homeless animals, the release stated.