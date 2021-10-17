Local veteran turns passion into business

“Why drink someone else’s beer when I can bring something to our town that we don’t really have and make our own product right here,” he said.

Abell became a certified beer brewer through a joint program by the University of Richmond and Virginia Tech.

“In beer you’re always learning, so every day I’m learning something new,” he said. “So was it difficult learning? Yeah, there was actually a lot of hurdles I had to jump through; make sure everything is carbonated right, make sure the flavor’s right, researching the right hops, making sure nothing’s too bitter, making sure the style you’re putting on the board meets the style guideline.”

As well as making beer, Abell, his father and Taylor created the ambience of the taproom.

They built the shelving, bar, chalkboard, and the hold-and-draw system. They hired Ashley King, a Hollins University graduate who works with students at Bassett High School, to paint the art inside.

Abell said the inspiration for the brewery’s name “originates from Gen. Joseph Martin. He had a plot of land named Scuffle Hill because he had to scuffle up the money to get it. ... We had to do the same.”

The beer