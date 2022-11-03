Local workforce recovers from pandemic

It’s official: The latest unemployment numbers released by the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) Wednesday morning show the workforce of Martinsville and Henry County has recovered from the pandemic.

Martinsville and Henry County’s combined rate (Martinsville Micropolitan Statistical Area) has dropped to 3% as of September, down from 3.7% a month ago and down from 4.8% a year ago. But of significance, the rate has now returned to what it was during the same period before the pandemic.

In September 2019 the combined rate for the city and the county was at 3%. The first diagnosed case of Covid in the U.S. was reported in January 2020, and the unemployment rate began to climb, reaching 14.3% in April 2020.

A decline in the unemployment rate began the following month and by August 2020 the combined rate was back in the single digits, but Wednesday’s numbers marked the first time the rate had matched the rate during the same period before the virus began to spread.

“It is certainly relieving to see unemployment rates drop to pre-pandemic levels,” said JR Powell, Henry County’s deputy administrator. “We have more people working today than we have in quite some time. Not only are more people working today than any point since 2003, they are working for higher wages as well.”

Unemployment rates not only improved in Martinsville and Henry County but across the region including Patrick, Franklin, and Pittsylvania counties and the city of Danville.

The local region mirrored the unemployment averages statewide and nationally.

“In meetings I’ve attended where unemployment statistics were discussed, the overall consensus has been that, as a community, we’re at full employment, being defined as those who want jobs have them, which is certainly good news,” said City Manager Leon Towarnicki. “As unemployment has dropped, pay is increasing as employers are finding that necessary to attract applicants and new employees.”

Towarnicki said the City still has a number of vacant positions and continues to “have difficulty in attracting applicants.”

“For those who are still seeking employment, there are a lot of good options in our community, assuming basic entry-level requirements can be met,” Towarnicki said.

Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner added some statistics, noting that the current rate of 2.6% is the lowest for Henry County since November 1997, when it was at 2.2%, and is the third lowest rate in the database going back to 1990 behind only October , 1997 at 2.5% and November 1997 at 2.2%.

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce lists 31 categories of jobs currently available through AmeriStaff, and specific jobs unfilled with 43 organizations and businesses including American Global Logistics, city of Martinsville, Dan River AmeriCorps, Faneuil, Intermodall, Koch/Georgia Pacific and Martinsville Henry County YMCA.

The city of Martinsville is at 4.7%, the second highest rate in the state tied with the cities of Hopewell and Emporia, but below Petersburg which shows the state’s highest unemployment rate at 6.5%.

Numbers for September, published Wednesday by the VEC, show Martinsville’s rate of 4.7% is down from 5.5% in August and down from 7.3% last year.

The unemployment rate in Henry County was 2.6%, down from 3.3% the month before and down from 4.2% the prior year.

In Patrick County, the unemployment rate stood at 2.9% in September, down from 3.7% in August and down from 4% in the same period the year before.

The Martinsville Micropolitan Statistical area includes Martinsville and Henry County and shows a combined unemployment rate of 3% in September, down from 3.7% in August and down from 4.8% last year.

Wagoner said the combined rate of 3% is the sixth lowest since 1990 and the next lowest since May 1998, when it was 2.99%.

Virginia’s unemployment rate was at 2.6% in September, down from 3.2% in August and down from 3.4% a year ago.

Nationally, the rate is at 3.3%, down from 3.8% from the month prior and down from 4.6% last year.

The labor force in Henry County is 25,876 and 25,194 are employed, leaving 682 looking for work.

Wagoner said this number represents the largest workforce Henry County has had since September 2003, when it was 25,358.

In Martinsville, the labor force is 5,992 with 5,709 employed, leaving 283 unemployed.

Patrick County has a labor force of 7,465, with 7,248 employed. There are 217 people without jobs in Patrick County.

In the region, the city of Danville’s unemployment rate in September was 4.5%, Pittsylvania County was 2.6% and Franklin County was 2.6%.

Out of 133 localities Martinsville is at 130, tied with Hopewell and Emporia cities; Patrick County at 91, tied with the cities of Norton and Roanoke, and the counties of Mecklenburg and Amherst. Henry County is even with the city of Salem, and the counties of Campbell, Chesterfield, Charlotte, Charles City, Spotsylvania, Amelia, Alleghany, Surrey, Franklin, Lancaster and Pittsylvania counties at 66.

The lowest rate in the state for September goes to Arlington, Highland and Madison counties at 1.8%; followed by Grayson County and Falls Church City at 1.9%; Green and Floyd counties at 2%; and the cities of Fairfax and Alexandria and the counties of Frederick, New Kent, Loudoun, King George and Rappahannock all at 2.1%.

The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) announced last week that the number of initial claims rose in the latest filing week to 614, remaining at a historically low level. Over half of the increase of 237 claimants were with a self-reported industry in administrative support and waste management, professional, scientific and technical services.

Continued weeks claimed totaled 6,152, which was a decrease of seven claims from the previous week and 86% lower than the 44,840 continued claims from the comparable week last year.

Eligibility for benefits is determined on a weekly basis, and so not all weekly claims filed result in a benefit payment. This is because the initial claims number represent claim applications; claims are then reviewed for eligibility and legitimacy.

In the week ending October 22, the advance U.S. figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 217,000, an increase of 3,000 from the previous week’s unrevised level of 214,000.

“Very little changed in September. We remain focused on returning Virginians to the workforce and implementing policies that get Virginians off the sidelines,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin in a release. “We will continue our efforts to build our workforce to meet the many opportunities for great jobs in the Commonwealth.

“With 113,220 unemployed residents, Virginia is approaching numbers we haven’t seen since June of 2001,” said Secretary of Commerce and trade Caren Merrick in the release. “With a strong job market in Virginia, our top priority is getting more Virginians into the labor force.”

“The September unemployment rate of 2.6% is nearly a percentage point below that of the entire United States,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater in the release. “We have many job opportunities available across Virginia and fostering cooperation between Virginia businesses with our citizens in the Commonwealth is paramount to returning more people to the workforce.”

Said Powell: “We are all aware of some of the hard financial times our community has been through, but these numbers are an indication that there is indeed a reemergence of hope and opportunity in Henry County.”