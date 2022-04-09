Locally made Llumar sponsors Chase Elliott at Martinsville Speedway with 'Proudly Made In Martinsville' on the car (copy)

“Proudly made in Martinsville” was displayed on the side of NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott’s car, along with window protection film and paint protection from Llumar and Eastman during Saturday’s race at Martinsville Speedway.

“It’s a nod to the great work that you folks have been doing … we really wanted to start to connect a little bit more so within the community,” Dan Birkenmeier, marketing leader at Llumar, said at an event at Eastman’s factory in Fieldale on Friday. “The fact that when they see this on the car, that it’s all being made and manufactured right here.”

He added that Friday’s event was about more than the race: “This is a celebration event for Martinsville and for this team here.” The event was a meet-and-greet with Elliott for Eastman employees and customers. The crowd was able to ask questions, get their picture taken with Elliott, and get an item signed.

The customers present were made up of nationwide Llumar dealers who were given a tour of the plant, shown the complex process of making products here in Henry County, and able to gain deeper knowledge about the products that they deal with.

“And also continue that appreciation of the hard work that you guys do each and every day,” Birkenmeier said.

“We’re really, really proud of the work that you guys do day-in and day-out every day here,” Birkenmeier said to the crowd. “For people who are really passionate about cars... the products that these workers make are a big deal and make a huge difference to preserve the look and feel of their vehicles.”

Llumar has been doing sponsorships with Elliott and his team, Hendrick Motorsports, for around five years. The company, along with Eastman, produces a protective window film as well as paint protection. It protects from scratching and has self-healing properties, which the company boasts helps increase the resale value of the owner’s property.

Erin Bernhardt, general manager at Eastman, said that the company is “excited to be able to sponsor Chase and bring this into the community.” She added that Eastman has been around for over 60 years and that they are “trying to get the name back out into the community.”

Bernhardt said that Eastman has over 1,000 employees in Martinsville and she is proud of the team and how they work together. Friday’s event, she said, allows Eastman to share that with their employees.

Kristoff Lievens, site manager at Eastman, has been working for Eastman for around 17 years and in Martinsville for about a year. Lievens said he is “very excited to be here in this area.” He said that as one of the largest employers in the Martinsville area, Eastman is always trying to draw people in.

Chase Elliott

Elliott was available to the crowd for a 10-minute question-and-answer session before everyone got in line for the photos and signing.

He first shared his thoughts on how the season is going so far, that it has “had its ups and downs” and that overall it has been pretty solid but the team “just haven’t been able to put a whole day together, unfortunately.”

“I think the good news, with that being said, is … we have accumulated a decent number of points,” Elliott added. “Good to be towards the top of the standings obviously … it’s still very early, but it’s been solid.”

Elliott had one top-5 finish and four top-10s in seven races prior to Saturday’s race at Martinsville Speedway.

The driver of the No. 9 car then spoke on the differences he has seen compared to last year and said, “I think from the outside looking in it’s probably really not a lot different.” There are a lot of similarities, but concerning the team there are differences in how they set up now from how it used to be.

They are “using some of the same ideas” but have to “go a little different path of getting there,” he said.

“We’re just taking a little bit of a different path to get the same results.”

One man asked him if he’d have any interest in driving one of the older cars like his father, Bill Elliott, who is a NASCAR Hall of Famer, that are very different from the ones Elliott drives today. Elliott said that he “thinks that would be pretty cool” but that they are probably a little out of his league.

“Late ‘80s, early ‘90s … are much different from what I’ve driven. Obviously technology has come a long way since I’ve started racing verses then, but I think it’d be fun,” he added.

